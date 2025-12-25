Photo Credit: Courtesy

Every so often, one stumbles upon a sefer that quietly opens a window into an entire vanished world. Recently, I came across an inscribed copy of Pinui Atzmot HaMet – a slim but weighty halachic treatise by Rav Yechiel Yaakov Weinberg, the legendary author of Seridei Eish. Written in Berlin around 1928, the work addresses a question that was anything but theoretical: What happens when modern governments decide that Jewish cemeteries are standing in the way of “progress?”

Germany in the interwar period was rapidly urbanizing, and Jewish burial grounds were increasingly threatened by municipal decrees and development plans. Rav Weinberg was asked to confront the almost unthinkable: Under what circumstances, if any, may Jewish remains be exhumed and relocated? His analysis begins where it must: the fundamental prohibition against disturbing the dead, rooted in nivul hamet – the degradation of the deceased – and charadat hadin, the unsettling of the soul’s repose. Even after the body has decomposed and only bones remain, Rav Weinberg marshals earlier authorities, including the Shevut Yaakov, to argue that the prohibition remains in force. Skeletal remains are not halachically “neutral debris.”

Yet Rav Weinberg was never a posek who lived in a vacuum. A product of the great Lithuanian tradition and fully conversant with the realities of modern Europe, he carefully delineates circumstances under which relocation may be permitted – cases of pressing public necessity, or when leaving the graves undisturbed would likely lead to outright desecration by secular authorities. It is classic Seridei Eish: uncompromising fidelity to halacha, coupled with a sober recognition of the world as it actually exists.

What elevates this modest booklet to near-mythic status, however, is who studied it – and how. At the time, a young Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson was also in Berlin. Long before he became the Lubavitcher Rebbe, he was already demonstrating a prodigious command of Torah. Rav Weinberg would ultimately grant him semicha, alongside a separate ordination from the Rogatchover Gaon, forging a mentor-student relationship between two towering figures of twentieth-century Torah life.

According to a well-known account, Rabbi Schneerson initially sought semicha for a practical reason: access to Berlin’s vast academic libraries. Rav Weinberg agreed in principle – but insisted that the young scholar undergo the same rigorous examinations as any other student, a process that typically took months. Rabbi Schneerson pressed for a faster route. Rav Weinberg refused.

What followed was audacious. Rabbi Schneerson proposed that Rav Weinberg select any volume from his library, which he would master overnight and be tested on the following day. As one later observer noted, this was not merely confidence – it bordered on the unbelievable. Only someone already fluent in the entirety of Shas and a broad sweep of responsa literature could even contemplate such a feat.

Rav Weinberg, perhaps intrigued by the challenge, handed him Pinui Atzmot HaMet. This was no easy text – its mastery demands familiarity with obscure laws of burial, ritual impurity, and halachic precedent rarely reviewed even by seasoned scholars.

The next day, Rav Weinberg examined him – and was stunned. The young R. Schneerson not only knew the contents of the booklet, but expanded upon it with insight and precision. On the spot, Rav Weinberg granted him rabbinical ordination.

Sometimes, a sefer tells you more than its subject matter. This one captures a moment when halacha confronted modernity head-on – and when greatness quietly revealed itself, overnight, in a Berlin study hall.

