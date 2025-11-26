Photo Credit: Saul Jay Singer

The Shaw Commission – formally the Commission on the Palestine Disturbances of August 1929, which was chaired by Sir Walter Shaw – was the first comprehensive British attempt to diagnose why intercommunal violence in Eretz Yisrael (Mandatory Palestine) had exploded in late August 1929, claiming hundreds of lives in places like Chevron, Tzefat, and Jerusalem. Convened in the aftermath of those riots and issuing its report in March 1930, the Commission listened to months of testimony from British officials, Arab leaders, and Jewish representatives; sifted through thousands of pages of memoranda and press extracts; and tried to untangle a host of grievances – religious, economic, and political – into a policy agenda for London.

Shaw’s professional background was firmly in the British judicial system; he was a senior barrister, Recorder of Oxford, and later a High Court judge (appointed in 1923), but his experience was primarily in English criminal and civil law, not in colonial administration or foreign policy. This lack of previous entanglement with the Mandate or with Jewish–Arab issues was precisely why the British government selected him: it wanted someone perceived as impartial, with no record of favoring Zionist, Arab, or imperial political positions.

The spark that led to the establishment of the Shaw Commission began in December 1917, when Allied forces captured Jerusalem, and General Edmund Allenby pledged that “every sacred building, monument, holy spot, shrine, traditional site, endowment, pious bequest, or customary place of prayer of whatsoever form of the three religions will be maintained and protected according to the existing customs and beliefs of those to whose faith they are sacred.” In 1920, the first Jewish-Arab dispute over the Western Wall occurred when Muslim authorities affected repair work to the Kotel’s upper courses and two years later – in violation of Allenby’s unambiguous pledge – the British Mandatory Authority issued a “status quo agreement” forbidding chairs and benches at the Wall. In 1928, the District Commissioner of Jerusalem, Edward Keith-Roach, yielded to a complaint from the Supreme Muslim Council, formally implementing the ban, and a British officer stationed at the Wall was charged with preventing Jews from sitting there and from separating the sexes with a screen, as required by Jewish law.

The Jewish placing of such a mechitza was the catalyst for the “Kotel Affair,” a confrontation between the Arabs, Jews, and Mandate authorities when, on Yom Kippur 1928, armed British police forcibly removed it. Women at prayer seeking to prevent its dismantling were beaten by the police, who used pieces of the broken wooden screen frame as clubs, while chairs were pulled out from under elderly worshipers. The episode made international news; Jews across the world condemned the British action, various communal leaders called for a general strike, and large rallies were held.

The Arabs established the “Society for the Protection of the Muslim Holy Places” and undertook a broad campaign to protest an alleged Jewish plan to “take control of the Al Aqsa Mosque.” Mufti Amin al-Husseini exacerbated the situation by instituting measures to demonstrate the Arabs’ professed exclusive claims to the Temple Mount and its surroundings, including ordering new construction next to and above the Wall. The British determined that the Western Wall alleyway belongs to the Arabs and granted them permission to convert an adjoining building into a mosque and to add a minaret. As an overt provocation against the Jews who prayed there, a muezzin was appointed to perform the Islamic call to prayer at the Kotel.

The British Government commenced an inquiry into the rights of Jewish worshipers to bring accessories to the Wall. On November 19, 1928, it issued The Western or Wailing Wall in Jerusalem: Memorandum by the Secretary of State for the Colonies, a white paper which emphasized maintaining the status quo and permitting Jews to bring only “those accessories which had been permitted in Turkish times.”

A few months later, Haj Amin complained to John Chancellor, the High Commissioner of Palestine (1928-1931), that Jews were bringing benches and tables to the Wall and driving nails into it to hang lamps, and he ordered that a narrow alley be made at the Wall through which mules were herded, often dropping excrement, thereby both desecrating the Temple area and severely restricting Jewish access there. Chancellor was a great enemy of Zionism and the Jewish people who, though he initially paid lip service to condemning the Arab attacks, subsequently ignored them and helped to write Lord Passfield’s infamous White Paper of 1930, which “reinterpreted” the Balfour Declaration to withdraw from any British commitment to the creation of a Jewish state.

In response to Muslim attacks on individual Jews praying at the Kotel, a massive Jewish demonstration was held in Tel Aviv on August 14, 1929, where some 6,000 protestors roared, “The Wall is ours.” The next day, which was Tisha B’Av, several hundred youths raised the Zionist flag and sang Hatikvah at the Wall, in response to which an organized mob of 2,000 Muslim Arabs descended on the Kotel, injuring the shamash and burning sacred Jewish books.

The escalation of tensions on both sides led to the “Buraq Uprising,” Arab rioting from August 23-29 during which 133 Jews were murdered and over 200 others were injured, in many instances as British police stood by and watched. The infamous 1929 Hebron massacre of August 24, 1929 became the single deadliest attack on Jews in Eretz Yisrael during the period of British Rule, and Jewish demonstrations worldwide followed.

In reconstructing the violence, the Commission explicitly found that the genesis of the problem was Arab attacks on Jews; that the most savage episode occurred in Chevron, where more than sixty Jews were murdered and synagogues and homes were ransacked; and that the immediate responsibility for the attacks was attributable primarily to local Arab crowds and leaders who fanned religious passions over the Wall, and to the British administration, because its police failures failed to stem the murderous mobs. While taking note of some Jewish reprisals, it characterized them as limited and generally retaliatory. This blend – assigning proximate blame while underlining structural anxieties – allowed the different parties to find support for competing interpretations of causation and remedy.

The Shaw Report treated the Wall as the immediate irritant, but it refused to reduce the whole crisis to sacred space etiquette. Instead, it argued that the fundamental cause lay in Arab “animosity and hostility” born of thwarted political aspirations and sharpened by fear of economic domination, especially through Jewish immigration and land transfer. That analysis put the British state’s own inherent internal contradictions on stage: London had promised a “national home” for Jews in the Balfour Declaration while pledging to protect the “civil and religious rights” of all inhabitants. By 1929, both Arabs and Jews believed the government favored the other side, and the Commission struggled to resolve this dilemma without looking like it was abandoning either commitment, ultimately a failed attempt at a balancing act that pleased no one.

The Commission report became an axis between the Balfour Declaration era and the more defensive British posture of the early 1930s, as it blamed the immediate violence chiefly on Arab attackers while also emphasizing underlying Arab fears about immigration and land purchase, thereby orienting the Colonial Office toward restrictions bitterly contested by the Zionist movement. The Commission’s broad ripple effects ran from the 1930 Hope Simpson investigation and the Passfield White Paper to the Wailing Wall Commission and, indirectly, to the later debates that culminated in the Peel Royal Commission and beyond.

Jewish representation before the Commission was both institutional and rabbinic. The Jewish Agency and Zionist Organization mounted a meticulously lawyered case through lead counsel Sir Boyd Merriman, stressing that the Yishuv had faced unprovoked assaults, that the Mandate’s “national home” obligation remained valid in international law, and that Jewish immigration was governed by the country’s “economic absorptive capacity” rather than by Arab veto. Alongside the legal advocacy stood the powerful voice of Rav Abraham Isaac Kook, the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Eretz Yisrael, who uniquely and passionately framed Jewish attachment to the site in legal-religious as well as spiritual terms.

In the historic November 22, 1929 correspondence on his Chief Rabbinate letterhead exhibited here, Rav Kook, writing in English (a rarity for him) to Merriman, forwards a letter received from the Defense of the Mosque of Aksa and the Moslem Holy Places regarding Jewish rights at the Kotel and seeks guidance regarding what reply should be sent:

I have the honour to submit to you for your attention a letter received from the Society for the Defense of the Mosque of Aksa and of the Moslem Holy Places with regard to Jewish rights at the Kotel Maaravi. As I find it necessary that this letter should be brought before the Enquiry Commission, I give it to you for your use. 2. In connection with this letter, I would appreciate it very much if I could receive your valuable advice as to the reply which should be given to same. I have consulted with some prominent persons and the opinion of all is that if a reply is given it should be addressed not to this Society but to the Moslem Supreme Council, and a reply has also been drafted. I attach herewith this draft reply [not included here], and would value very much your opinion with regard to the following questions: (a) If a reply at all should be given. (b) To whom it should be addressed and what should be the reply. Yours faithfully,

Merriman (1880-1962), a Conservative Party politician and British judge who also served as Solicitor General, was retained as legal counsel by the Jewish Agency and the Zionist Executive to conduct their case before the Shaw Commission. Because he became the face of the Jewish legal case in London, Zionist newspapers and the Jewish press reported his activity prominently and positively.

Making a commanding case for the Jewish right to the Kotel, Rav Kook declared that the British government has the duty to abolish the humiliating conditions to which Jews praying there are subjected. With the Shulchan Aruch in hand, he discussed Tisha B’Av and Yom Kippur practices as pertaining to the Kotel, and he held the rapt attention of the Commission as he explained Jewish Messianic beliefs regarding the rebuilding the Temple. He completed his testimony by reading the warning letter that had been sent to him by the Moslem Committee for the Defense of the Mosque of Aqsa – the very letter that is the subject of our exhibit here – in which the Jews were threatened with dire consequences if they continued to claim more than the limited right to visit the Kotel in silence.

The presence of a figure like Rav Kook, a theologian of rare stature within the Yishuv, gave Jewish claims a moral register distinct from the Agency’s secular briefs. His Commission role was unusually public and deliberately so; archival materials show that when Commission representatives proposed to take his evidence privately at home, in part due to the charged atmosphere, he insisted on openness and press access, arguing that the dignity of the matter demanded nothing less. The point was not mere theatricality but, rather, constituted important pedagogy: Rav Kook wanted both the British and the broader public to hear that Jewish worship at the Wall was not a convenience to be negotiated away, but a core practice undergirded by many centuries of Jewish possession and continuous protest against infringements. He also used his platform to denounce wild rumors and blood libels then circulating in parts of the Arabic press about Jewish designs on al-Aqsa, while cautioning Jews against provocations that could be read as challenges to Muslim sovereignty over the Haram, a dual message of assertion and restraint.

Exhibited here is an historic correspondence sent to Rav Kook by a representative of the Shaw Commission requesting that he testify in his home:

To His Eminence, The Chief Rabbi, Jerusalem. Your Eminence, I wish to inform you that the Commission of Inquiry has expressed a desire to hear testimony from Your Eminence regarding certain matters that have arisen during the investigation. The Chairman of the Commission has recently announced that the Commission will grant Your Eminence the right to deliver your testimony in your own home, and I wish to know from you what time would be convenient for Your Eminence to be heard.

In his response handwritten (in Hebrew) on the verso, Rav Kook replies that, while he had agreed to give testimony in his home:

But at the same time, I declare that the best interest of the matter requires of me that my words not be spoken in a confidential manner, but rather openly. Therefore, my demand is that press representatives also be present at the inquiry. I am submitting this demand in a special letter to the Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry.

Rav Kook’s interventions were not limited to his formal appearance before the Commission and his brilliant courtroom rhetoric. During the period 1929-1930, he presided over prayers, fasts, and communal appeals that framed Jewish retaliatory violence as a moment of moral testing; in public interviews, he supported youth initiatives to maintain Jewish decorum at the Wall and he insisted that dignified worship, not nationalist provocation, should characterize Jewish presence there. That position placed him at some distance from both the uncompromising maximalists of the Yishuv, who wanted to force a new status quo at the Wall, and from British officials, who sought to limit ritual accretions that Arabs might interpret as ownership claims. Rav Kook’s thoughts, suffused with the belief that the national revival had a divine horizon, made him a bridge figure: he was uniquely able to turn a policy hearing into a window on Jewish metaphysics without forfeiting the legal vocabulary the Commission could recognize.

In the December 19, 1929 correspondence written on his letterhead, Nathan Straus writes to “My Dear Rabbi Kook”:

I refer to my cable of December 14th, reading as follows: “My heart goes out to you in greatest admiration for your testimony in public. Every fair-minded person will agree with you.” I have read with great pleasure the courageous and wise manner in which you answered the cross-examination. Don’t let this whole affair worry you. I feel confident that everything, with G-d’s help, will come out all right in the end. With warmest greetings, Very cordially your friend

Nathan Straus (1848-1931) was a German-born American Jewish philanthropist and co-owner of Macy’s and Abraham & Straus department stores who devoted much of his fortune to public health and social welfare. Deeply moved by high child mortality rates, he pioneered pasteurized milk distribution in New York City, establishing milk stations that dramatically reduced infant deaths. A committed Zionist, Straus funded health clinics, soup kitchens, and housing projects in Eretz Yisrael, including what became Hadassah Hospital.

While the Jewish side projected both legal and rabbinic arguments, the Arab case stressed that the Mandate’s promises to Jews had been over-interpreted, that immigration and land purchase threatened the livelihoods of Arab cultivators, and that Jewish processions and installations at the Wall were encroachments on Muslim rights. The Mufti and the Arab Executive used testimony to fuse economic anxieties with Wall symbolism, arguing that the Jewish “national home” had become a vehicle for displacing Arab peasants and marginalizing Arab political voice. The Commission did not credit their most extravagant charges, but it did absorb their core claim that economic fear was the underlying engine of hostility.

The Shaw Report’s recommendations reflected this diagnosis: It urged a re-examination of Jewish immigration policy in light of Arab unemployment and landlessness; called for clearer regulation of land transfers to prevent further dispossession of cultivators; and pressed for steps to prevent future Wall controversies by delimiting rights and procedures more explicitly. While the report did not call for abandoning the Jewish national home, its emphasis on Arab fears and on the social effects of immigration prepared the way for an additional study – the Hope Simpson inquiry – which would quantify “absorptive capacity” and recommend tighter controls. In short, the Commission moved British policy away from the optimistic engineering of the early Mandate toward a scarcity-management model in which immigration and land sales would be throttled to prevent unrest.

Sir John Hope Simpson’s follow-on report, delivered in late summer 1930, elaborated the Commission’s hints into a detailed blueprint. He catalogued the distribution of cultivable land, levels of Arab landlessness, Jewish holdings – around 1.2–1.25 million dunams by mid-1930 – and the limits of water and drainage schemes. He concluded that Jewish immigration should be tied not only to Jewish-sector employment but also to conditions in the Arab labor market, and he mooted restrictions on land transfers that might displace tenant farmers. These ideas would be folded, weeks later, into Lord Passfield’s White Paper of October 1930, a policy statement that all but reinterpreted the Mandate’s core promise to the Jews. The Arab Executive, by contrast, took satisfaction in the report, even as it doubted British follow-through, and, from the Arab perspective, Hope Simpson validated long-voiced claims of economic strain and gave London a technocratic rationale – absorptive capacity – to justify curbs.

The Passfield White Paper, drawing on both Shaw and Hope Simpson, announced that the government would more strictly regulate immigration and land sales, sought a representative Legislative Council, and downplayed the idea that the Mandate’s primary center of gravity was the Jewish national home. The text reiterated equal obligations to Arabs and Jews and proposed institutional reforms that, given Arab demographic weight, could have locked in an Arab veto over key policies.

One direct institutional consequence of the Commission was the appointment, under the League of Nations’s prodding, of an ad hoc Wailing Wall Commission in 1930-31 to determine rights and claims at the Wall. That body’s report eventually affirmed Muslim ownership of the Wall and adjacent pavement while recognizing Jewish rights of free access and worship subject to status-quo regulations. For many Jews this was a bitter consolation: the right to pray was acknowledged but the national-symbolic claim to the place remained fenced by Muslim title and British policing. For Muslims, the decision was a defensive success that nonetheless required tolerating Jewish prayer with practical accommodations. Again, neither believed it would settle the matter forever.

The Zionist reaction to Shaw and its progeny was fierce; Chaim Weizmann resigned in protest from the presidency of both the Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency, and an international campaign mobilized sympathetic British and American opinion to press for a reversal. Zionist leaders recognized at once that such a turn would cause great harm to the Yishuv, cut into its growth, and impede the creation of a Jewish state in Eretz Yisrael. The new British position, which thrilled the Arabs, supported their claim that Jewish land purchases constituted a present danger to the Arabs’ national survival; recommended that further Jewish immigration to Eretz Yisrael be limited to avoid “a repetition of the excessive immigration of 1925 and 1926”; and concluded that the Wall, and the adjacent pavement and Moroccan Quarter, were solely owned by the Muslim Waqf. While it added that Jews had the right to “free access to the Western Wall for the purpose of devotions at all times,” that Jewish right included outrageous limits on which objects could be brought to the Wall, including a specific ban on blowing the shofar.

In February 1931, Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald sent Weizmann a letter that “clarified” the government’s position by re-affirming the Mandate’s commitments to Jewish immigration and land purchase under economic criteria familiar from the 1922 White Paper. Although the government did not formally withdraw Passfield’s paper, Zionists hailed the MacDonald Letter as a practical retraction, and Jewish immigration ticked upward in the early 1930s as European antisemitism surged. Arabs derided the document as the “Black Letter,” seeing in it the familiar pattern of British oscillation under pressure. Thus, one arc of the Shaw Commission’s afterlife is paradoxical: its analysis helped launch restrictionist policy, which was then politically blunted within a year, leaving neither community satisfied and further corroding British credibility.

Reporting on the Commission, both in Eretz Yisrael and abroad, was intense and partisan. The Commission itself reviewed press extracts that showed sharply different tendencies: Jewish papers often attacked British officials for failures of protection, while Arab papers focused on holy-places issues and national rights. In the Jewish press internationally, particularly in the Jewish Telegraphic Agency dispatches, coverage of the report’s publication and the ensuing policy debates emphasized the danger that immigration restrictions posed to European Jewry and to the Yishuv’s growth; those same outlets carried near-daily bulletins on who testified, including running notes on whether Rav Kook would appear and how the Mufti’s evidence was received. British and American general newspapers tended to foreground the Wall dispute and scenes from Hebron; editorial pages divided over whether London should retrench or double down on Mandate commitments. That informational environment only served to amplify the political stakes of every paragraph in Shaw and Hope Simpson.

Economically and administratively, the Shaw – Hope Simpson – Passfield sequence moved British governance into a managerial mode that treated land and labor markets as dials to be tuned to keep the peace. Hope Simpson’s mapping of dunams, rainfall, and tenancy became a template for later British and UN surveys, and it made “absorptive capacity” the choke point of Jewish immigration policy. That technocratic framework had durable consequences: it shaped debates over public works, agricultural development, and land settlement through the 1930s; and by translating political conflict into agrarian arithmetic, it sometimes stripped human urgency from the refugee question exactly at the time when Jewish distress in Europe was deepening.

The Jewish intellectual and religious reaction to the Commission, crystallized by Rav Kook’s role, left an enduring imprint on the Yishuv’s political culture. R. Kook’s testimony and public guidance helped many religious Jews understand engagement with British institutions as a mitzvah-inflected pursuit of justice rather than a profane capitulation, while his defense of decorum at the Wall framed sanctity and legality as mutually reinforcing. Even in later decades, when the politics of the Wall would change radically, echoes of R. Kook’s language – about continuous protest, about the dignity of worship, and about the need to avoid humiliations – resonated in debates over status quo arrangements and policing. His stance also served to complicate easy secular-religious binaries inside the Yishuv: here was a chief rabbi using halachic categories to argue a case in British legal prose, and being widely covered – and broadly admired – for doing so.

At the end of the day, the Shaw Report accomplished little except to convert a triangle of obligations – British-Jewish-Arab – into an unceasing and increasingly bitter tug-of-war that London could no longer referee. The British tried to square the Mandate’s circle by shifting administrative dials but, when that failed, partition became thinkable. All this underscores Shaw’s status as an inflection point: it did not settle the Wall, immigration, or land disputes, but it did teach Britain that technocratic management alone could not reconcile passionate nationhood claims.

