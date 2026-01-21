Photo Credit: ChatGPT

One of the clearest ideas about life and work appears in Buy Back Your Time. Its insight is simple: in life, there are only three trades.

You can trade time for money.

You can trade money for time.

You can trade money for money.

These choices shape not only how we earn, but how we live. They determine whether our days feel owned or borrowed.

When we trade time for money, we live as employees, exchanging hours, energy, and attention for a paycheck. When we trade money for time, we act as entrepreneurs, using capital to delegate tasks, not because others are smarter, but because our time is better spent on decisions that cannot be outsourced. Coding, bookkeeping, and operations can be delegated. Vision, judgment, leadership, and responsibility usually cannot.

The third trade, money for money, belongs to the investor, who deploys capital to generate more capital.

Beneath all three lies a deeper truth: wealth of time often matters more than wealth of money.

Many people are money-rich and time-poor. A senior partner working eighty hours a week may earn an extraordinary income while exercising little control over their schedule. The real value of money, beyond comfort and security, is its power to buy back time. Time to think. Time to build. Time to teach. Time to parent. Time to choose meaning over urgency.

This idea sits at the heart of Parshat Bo.

From Slavery to Freedom: Wealth and Time

In this week’s Torah portion, the Jewish people experience freedom on three levels.

The Exodus delivers physical emancipation. They are no longer slaves, no longer subject to Pharaoh’s power. Alongside this comes freedom of wealth. Before leaving, they are instructed to ask the Egyptians for gold, silver, and clothing. The Torah emphasizes this repeatedly. They do not leave as destitute refugees, but as a wealthy nation.

This is not incidental. G-d’s promise to Abraham included not only redemption but material abundance. Slaves who leave with nothing remain dependent. Wealth creates options, dignity, and the possibility of self-determination.

But Parshat Bo introduces something even more radical.

The First Emancipation: Control of Time

Fifteen days before achieving freedom of body and freedom of wealth, the Jewish people are granted freedom of time.

The first commandment they receive is not Shabbat, not faith, and not ethics. It is Kiddush HaChodesh, the sanctification of the new month:

“This month shall be for you the beginning of months” (Exodus 12:2).

At first glance, the command seems technical. In truth, it is revolutionary.

By granting the Jewish people authority over the calendar, G-d transfers control of time itself. The court declares the new moon. The holidays follow that declaration. Even G-d, so to speak, aligns Divine observance with human determination.

In Egypt, time belonged to Pharaoh. Work, rest, and family life were dictated by others. Freedom does not begin when chains are removed. It begins when time becomes self-directed.

The message is unmistakable: You are no longer slaves. You now own your time.

The Difference Between a Slave and a Free Person

A slave may have food, shelter, and even a tolerable life. History shows that some slaves lived more comfortably than free laborers in brutal conditions. Comfort does not define freedom.

The defining difference is ownership of time.

Jewish law makes this point with clarity. An eved Ivri, a Jewish bondman, is not owned as property. He retains legal personhood. Yet he is still considered unfree because another person controls his time. As a result, he is exempt from certain time-bound commandments. His lack of time ownership limits his obligation.

The implication is profound: responsibility, obligation, and religious service all require control of one’s time.

Only someone who owns their time can truly be commanded. Only someone who controls their schedule can choose responsibility.

That is why the calendar precedes Sinai. Before law, before covenant, before national mission, the Jewish people must first become masters of their own time.

Freedom Is Agency, Not Schedule

Owning time does not mean controlling every hour of the day. Most people do not. It means knowing that no human being ultimately owns you.

The Sages state it plainly: “Avadai hem, velo avdei avadim.” They are My servants, not servants of servants.

That principle matters because many people have jobs and trade time for money. The Torah does not deny this reality. It reframes it. Working for someone else does not make a person unfree. Being owned by someone else does.

Even when we sell our labor, we retain discretion. We choose professions. We choose employers. We choose environments, colleagues, and values. We decide where our time goes, how it is used, and what purpose it serves.

The irony is that entrepreneurs often feel less free in practice. They work longer hours and answer to employees, investors, and customers. Their schedules are rarely their own. Yet they experience freedom because they retain agency. They choose the risks, the direction, and the purpose of their effort.

That contrast sharpens the point: freedom is not the absence of obligation. It is the presence of choice.

A slave’s time is taken. An employee’s time is given. The difference is agency.

That is why Kiddush HaChodesh matters so much. Even when time is shaped by work and obligation, it remains time that belongs to the person living it. It can be sanctified, prioritized, and aligned with values rather than consumed by demands.

Freedom in Judaism is not only about eliminating constraints. It is also about retaining agency within them.

The calendar comes before Sinai for a reason. Before we are told how to live, we are reminded that our lives are ours to direct.

That sense of agency and ownership is the foundation for everything that follows.

