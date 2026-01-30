Photo Credit: ChatGPT

I was sitting in an airport recently, waiting to board a flight for Yeshiva Break with my family, when I noticed another family from my community heading to the same destination. I know they receive tuition assistance from the local yeshiva, and the sight of them traveling had me simmering. It really grinds my gears that I’m stretching to cover full tuition, and families like this are taking advantage of the system. Should I report them to the tuition assistance committee?

This is an honest question, and it’s one that many people quietly ask themselves. Jewish day school tuition is crushingly expensive. Families sacrifice vacations, luxuries, and sometimes even basic comforts to give their children a Torah education. It can feel unfair, even infuriating, seeing someone who pays less enjoying something that many others have given up in the name of paying full tuition.

However, the answer to “Should I report them?” is a clear and resounding no. Not because the system is perfect, but because the instinct to police others’ choices is almost always spiritually corrosive, emotionally draining, and practically ineffective. Instead, this moment offers a chance to explore something deeper: how we respond when confronted with perceived inequity, and how Jewish wisdom guides us toward healthier, more productive thinking.

You’re Not the Tuition Police: Let’s start with the obvious. You’re not the Gestapo, and reporting fellow Jews by name in this scenario is ill-advised. Jewish life is not built on surveillance, suspicion, or tattling. It’s built on trust, community, and the assumption of good intentions. The tuition committee exists precisely so that individual families don’t have to investigate or interrogate one another. They have processes, documentation, and experience. They also have the authority to ask questions you cannot and should not ask.

If you believe the system needs improvement, that’s fair. Many tuition committees welcome feedback about strengthening their processes, as long as it’s not about specific families. You can suggest that they tighten guidelines, ask better questions, or require more documentation. You can advocate for policies that reduce abuse. However, naming names crosses a line that rarely leads to justice and often leads to resentment, division, and lashon hara.

You Probably Don’t Know the Full Story: One of the most humbling truths in life is how little we know about other people’s circumstances.

Maybe the family’s trip is being paid for by grandparents. Maybe they’re traveling for a levaya or to visit a sick relative. Maybe they used points. Maybe they saved for years. Maybe they’re drowning in debt and making choices you would never make. Maybe they’re actually on a business trip (maybe not if they’re bringing their whole family, but you never know). Maybe they’re going to a simcha.

Yes, it is also possible that they are gaming the system, but you don’t know for sure, and acting on assumptions is dangerous. The Torah repeatedly warns us against judging others based on incomplete information. Be “dan l’kaf zechus,” not because everyone is innocent, but because we rarely see the full picture.

Even if the family is taking advantage, the tuition committee will almost certainly catch it. Most applications ask about vacations. Many require bank statements. A family that misrepresents itself will eventually face consequences. One ill‑advised trip can cost them thousands in future tuition assistance. Short‑term thinking has long‑term costs.

Envy Is Real and It’s Human: Let’s be honest. The frustration isn’t really about the other family. It’s about the emotional weight of paying full tuition. It’s about the sacrifices you make that others seem not to make. It’s about the feeling that you’re doing everything “right” and still struggling, while others appear to glide through life with fewer constraints.

However, keep in mind that envy is also a trap. It drains energy, breeds resentment, and distracts us from our own goals. Rambam writes that jealousy is one of the most destructive forces in a person’s life because it focuses our attention outward instead of inward. It convinces us that someone else’s blessings diminish our own.

Your tuition bill doesn’t get higher because one family went on vacation instead of paying more tuition. Your financial sacrifices don’t become less meaningful because someone else made different choices. Your children’s education isn’t compromised because another family received assistance. Envy tells us otherwise, but envy lies.

Focus on What You Can Control: A mentor once gave me advice that has stayed with me throughout my career: “Keep your head down and focus on what you need to do. Don’t get distracted by what others are doing.” Corporate life is full of noise, in the form of nepotism, politics, unfairness, and people who seem to get ahead without deserving it. The same is true in communal life.

You cannot control other people’s decisions, but you can control your own financial choices, mindset, and how you show up for your family. Your energy is most powerful in the values you choose to model for your children.

A Healthier Way Forward: So, what should you do when you see something that triggers frustration?

Acknowledge the feeling. It’s a normal human reaction.

Don’t act on assumptions. You don’t know the full story.

Don’t report people. That’s not your role.

If you want change, advocate for better systems, not punishments.

Focus on your own financial and spiritual path.

Model generosity of spirit for your children.

The tuition years feel endless, but they pass. However, the decisions you make now about money, mindset, and how you view others will echo for decades. Play the long game. Advocate for fairness without becoming the fairness police. Focus on your family. Strengthen your values. Most importantly, remember that your sacrifices are not diminished by someone else’s choices, and the only life you can truly shape is your own.

