Photo Credit: ChatGPT

My siblings and I inherited a multifamily property in Brooklyn. I don’t want to be in the real estate business, and I certainly don’t want to be in business with my siblings. They, however, believe it’s an excellent asset with strong income and long-term upside. How should I handle this?

Advertisement





This situation is more common than many people realize, particularly in communities where real estate has long been a primary vehicle for building wealth. Brooklyn multifamily properties, in particular, have generated substantial value over the decades. However, past performance does not guarantee future returns. Real estate is cyclical, subject to regulatory shifts, and can carry meaningful risk. When siblings inherit property together, the financial complexities are often compounded by the challenges of joint family ownership.

Your instinct to step back is entirely reasonable. Real estate is illiquid and concentrated in a single market, and it comes with tenant concerns, changing laws, property taxes, ongoing maintenance, and unexpected capital expenses. Even under ideal conditions, managing property requires time, expertise, and patience. Once family dynamics enter the picture, routine business decisions can quickly become emotional, and disagreements that might otherwise be manageable can strain relationships.

Since we value shalom bayit, preserving family harmony is just as important as the financial aspects of this situation. Sometimes the best financial decision is the one that protects relationships.

Here are several practical approaches to consider:

A Fair Market Buyout: If your siblings feel strongly about holding the property, the cleanest solution is for them to buy out your share at fair market value. I suggest hiring a qualified, independent appraiser to determine the property’s value. Having clarity around valuation removes emotion from the equation and turns the conversation into a business discussion rather than a family argument. If there is disagreement about which appraiser to use, consider hiring two and averaging the results. The incremental cost is small compared to the long-term cost of resentment.

Paying fair market value, based on a credible appraisal, is typically a reasonable and equitable outcome. You receive liquidity and closure, while they retain the asset in which they believe deeply.

Accepting a Modest Discount for Peace of Mind: If your siblings are unwilling or unable to pay full market value, you may consider accepting a modest discount in exchange for a clean exit. This is not weakness; it is pragmatism.

Not every financial decision is about squeezing out the last dollar of theoretical return. Sensible investing is about aligning assets with your goals, risk tolerance, and temperament. If you do not want to manage real estate, then removing yourself from the situation may be worth more than the incremental dollars you leave on the table.

Family disputes over money can linger for decades. A discounted buyout that preserves relationships can be a wise investment in long-term family unity. Of course, any agreed-upon discount should be transparent and based on a clearly defined percentage of appraised value so that all parties feel treated fairly.

Structured Installment Buyout: If liquidity is the issue, a structured buyout may work. Your siblings could purchase your share over time through a promissory note with defined interest and payment terms. This allows them to retain ownership while providing you with predictable payments and an eventual exit.

The terms should be documented formally by a competent attorney to avoid misunderstandings. Clear expectations around payment schedules, default provisions, and interest rates prevent future tension.

Formalizing Governance: If, for any reason, you remain involved temporarily, insist on structure. Placing the property into an LLC with a detailed operating agreement can establish:

A clear appraisal process

Buy-sell provisions

Decision-making authority

Capital call rules

Rights of first refusal

Without structure, informal family arrangements often unravel when unexpected repairs or disagreements arise.

The Larger Lesson – Planning Before It’s Too Late: While this advice addresses your current dilemma, the broader lesson is about advance planning. Parents can often prevent these conflicts entirely through thoughtful estate planning and open communication during their lifetimes. Difficult conversations are far easier when everyone is calm and healthy.

If one child wants real estate and another prefers liquidity, the objective should be to equalize value without forcing joint ownership. The cleanest solution is to leave the property to the interested heir and offset the others with liquid assets such as cash, brokerage accounts, or life insurance proceeds.

For estates heavily concentrated in real estate, life insurance can be a powerful tool to create liquidity at death. It provides immediate cash to heirs who do not want property, avoiding forced sales or resentful co-ownership.

In some situations, parents may transfer property during their lifetime to the child who wants it while equalizing other children with different assets. However, this requires careful tax analysis. Lifetime transfers do not receive a step-up in basis, which only occurs when transferred at death, potentially creating significant capital gains exposure. Competent estate planning counsel is essential if considering this option.

A Torah Perspective on Wealth and Family: In Jewish tradition, wealth is a beracha, but only if it enhances, rather than fractures, family relationships. Chazal repeatedly emphasize the importance of peace among siblings. No property, no matter how prime the Brooklyn location, is worth permanent division within a family.

Ultimately, you are not obligated to become a landlord simply because you inherited property. Inheritance is a gift, not a mandate to enter a business that does not suit you. If exiting allows you to maintain peace and invest in a manner aligned with your own financial plan, that may be the wisest path. If your siblings genuinely believe in the property’s long-term prospects, let them carry that vision, along with the responsibilities and risks that accompany it.

My beracha to you is that the matter should be resolved smoothly, speedily, and in a way that preserves both financial well-being and family harmony. May you and your siblings continue to share simchas together, with this challenge behind you.

Share this article on WhatsApp: