BEN GURION AIRPORT, Israel — In the wake of a deadly terror attack in Sydney on the first night of Hanukkah, ZAKA Search and Rescue is deploying an international team to Australia to assist authorities and the Jewish community in ensuring proper Kavod Hameit.

Terrorists opened fire at a peaceful Chanukah gathering on Sunday, killing 11 Jews and wounding nearly 60 others, several of them critically.

Zaka, Israel’s internationally recognized volunteer emergency response and disaster victim recovery organization, said that it is sending a dozen veteran responders, including specialists with extensive experience responding to terror attacks in Israel and abroad. The team will work in close coordination with Australian law enforcement and emergency agencies.

“Our mission is simple and unwavering: Zaka is there for every Jew, no matter where they are, in times of crisis,” said Zaka CEO Dubi Weissenstern. “We bring deep experience from terror scenes, working hand-in-hand with law enforcement to preserve critical forensic evidence, while also ensuring the dead are treated with the utmost dignity and can be buried as quickly as possible in accordance with Jewish law.”

The deployment is being coordinated from Israel as the team departs Ben Gurion Airport en route to Sydney. Zaka officials said responders will provide both technical assistance and spiritual support to local communities grappling with the aftermath of the attack.

“Zaka stands with and supports Klal Yisrael across the globe,” said Moshe Rozenberg, Zaka’s U.S.-based executive director. “When Jews are attacked for who they are, we show up, not only to help recover the fallen with dignity, but to send a clear message of unity, responsibility and care for one another, wherever we may be.”

