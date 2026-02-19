Photo Credit: ChatGPT

One of Amazon’s most cited principles comes from Jeff Bezos himself: “It’s always Day One.” Not Day Two. Not Day 100. Day One. The moment a company stops thinking like a startup, stops innovating with the hunger of its founding, Bezos argues, is the moment it begins its decline toward irrelevance. This is not motivational rhetoric. It is a warning about institutional drift, about how organizations lose their raison d’être – their reason for being – and with it, their edge.

History proves him right. Disney thrived when it stayed true to Walt’s vision of family entertainment that united movies, merchandise, and theme parks into a coherent world of magic. But when the company acquired ABC and moved into broadcasting that had nothing to do with its core mission, culture clashes erupted. The synergy failed. The focus blurred. It was not an extension of the Disney idea; it was a distraction from it. The initial spirit that animates a venture matters. Protecting that spirit is not nostalgia. It is strategic necessity.

We see this pattern across institutions. Businesses that lose their founding principles pursue opportunities that are misaligned with their values. Universities that drift from their educational mission become bureaucracies. Nations that forget their founding ideals erode from within. America was built on principles like equality of opportunity, merit-based systems, entrepreneurship, self-reliance, and limited government. When these foundations weaken, so does what made the country extraordinary.

This is exactly what Parshat Terumah comes to address.

The Torah devotes extraordinary detail to the construction of the Mishkan, the portable sanctuary that traveled with the Jewish people through the desert. Gold, silver, copper. Crimson yarn, linen, and goat hair. It can feel like an ancient architectural manual. But the Sages suggest something deeper. The Mishkan was not simply a structure. It was designed to perpetuate the revelation at Sinai.

At Sinai, the Jewish people received the Torah, experienced direct prophecy, and felt G-d’s presence in an overwhelming, transformative way. It was the founding moment of the nation. The Tablets given at Sinai were placed in the Ark, which sat in the Holy of Holies at the center of the Mishkan. Moses communed with G-d at Sinai; now he would commune with G-d from above the Ark. The Divine presence that descended at Sinai would now dwell within the Mishkan. The Mishkan, in other words, was designed to keep the Sinai experience alive. It was the institution that ensured the initial spirit did not fade.

Jewish law makes this point with clarity. The reason we study Torah is not merely to acquire knowledge. It is to connect with the revelation that began at Sinai. Every time we engage with Torah, we are accessing the same Divine communication that our ancestors experienced. That is why Torah study is described as an encounter, not just an intellectual exercise. It is a continuation of the covenant, a renewal of the founding moment. Three thousand years after the revelation at Sinai, we still hear the echoes of Sinai in the beit midrash. The spirit remains alive because we have kept the mechanism in place.

This is the great challenge: how do you institutionalize inspiration? How do you take a moment of revelation and make it perpetual? Businesses struggle with this every day. Founders have vision; they operate on instinct and passion. Then the company scales. Processes replace principles. Metrics replace mission. The org chart grows, and somehow the original fire dims. The question is not whether institutions will drift. The question is what mechanisms exist to pull them back.

The Mishkan offers a model. It was not nostalgia for Sinai. It was infrastructure for continuity. The Tablets were not displayed as relics. They were central to ongoing worship. The Divine presence was not a memory. It was an active, dwelling reality. The instructions for the Mishkan were precise because precision matters when you are building something meant to last. You cannot preserve an idea if you do not build systems around it.

The Declaration of Independence serves a similar function in American civic life. While the Constitution is the legal framework, the Declaration captures the spirit: the conviction that all men are created equal, endowed with unalienable rights, and that governments exist to protect those rights. It is not legally binding. But it defines the American project. When the nation drifts from those principles, the Declaration is the touchstone that calls it back. It is the founding document that keeps the founding vision alive.

So what does it take to keep the fire burning? Not vague inspiration. Concrete systems. At Amazon, it is a relentless focus on the customer and an institutionalized bias for action. At Disney, it was Walt’s insistence that every decision be tested against the question: does this serve the magic? For the Jewish people, it is Torah study, Shabbat observance, and the rhythms of halacha that keep us tethered to Sinai. These are not ornamental traditions. They are the architecture of continuity.

Leadership, at its core, is about protecting what matters. Not just creating value today, but ensuring the founding principles endure. A company can succeed financially while losing its soul. A nation can grow powerful while forgetting why it exists. An individual can accumulate achievements while drifting from their deepest commitments. The Mishkan was not a monument to the past. It was a commitment to the future. It said: this matters too much to let it fade.

May we have the wisdom to know what is central, the courage to protect it, and the discipline to build institutions that keep our founding vision alive.

