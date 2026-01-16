Photo Credit: ChatGPT

“You can be happy, or you can be right.” The line is usually offered as marriage advice but its truth reaches far beyond the home. In leadership, as in life, the desire to be right often proves more seductive than the discipline to be wise. That impulse lies at the heart of many failures in business, politics, and history.

Advertisement





Behavioral economists have long wrestled with why smart people make bad decisions. Dan Ariely and others have shown that we often act against our own interests to protect pride, defend identity, or avoid appearing weak. What begins as conviction can harden into stubbornness.

Every first-year student at Harvard Business School encounters this dynamic in the case study Bitter Competition: The Holland Sweetener Company versus NutraSweet. In the 1980s, NutraSweet held a monopoly on the artificial sweetener aspartame, protected by patents across the United States, Canada, and Europe. As those patents neared expiration in Europe, a challenger emerged. The Holland Sweetener Company (HSC), backed by industrial giants like DSM and Tosoh, prepared to enter the market.

NutraSweet’s response was neither adaptation nor accommodation. Under the leadership of former U.S. defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld, the company launched a brutal price war. Margins collapsed. The market destabilized. No one won. HSC failed to dislodge NutraSweet, and NutraSweet sacrificed its own profitability and, eventually, its market position altogether. Within a decade, both companies had exited the business.

The case is often taught as a failure of strategy. More accurately, it was a failure of ego. Rumsfeld, perhaps still thinking like a general, chose domination over economics. HSC assumed NutraSweet would behave rationally and accommodate competition. Each misread the other.

This pattern also plays out on the global stage. Iran’s Ayatollah continues to defy international sanctions in the name of nuclear sovereignty. What may once have been a calculated gamble has hardened into defiance as identity. The economic cost is borne by the population, but retreat would require an admission that resistance itself has become the goal.

The oldest and most haunting example appears in the Book of Exodus.

Pharaoh’s refusal to free the Israelites is often read as simple tyranny. A closer look reveals something more tragic. At first, Pharaoh treats Moses as a challenger who must prove his G-d is real. He challenges Moses, “Who is G-d that I should listen to his voice?” After each miracle, Pharaoh summons his magicians to replicate it, and at first, they succeed. He may have believed he was facing a clever sorcerer, not a divine command.

After the third plague, lice, the magicians concede: “This is the finger of G-d.” Even then, Pharaoh refuses to yield. As the plagues worsen and his advisors plead, “Do you not yet understand that Egypt is ruined?” his resistance shifts. This is no longer about theology. It is about identity. To surrender would be to admit he is neither divine nor invincible. Egypt suffers not because Pharaoh does not know the truth, but because he cannot live with it.

Modern intelligence agencies recognize this pattern. The FBI’s RICE framework categorizes motivation as Reward, Ideology, Coercion, or Ego. Ego is the most dangerous of the four. It is not just pride. It is the need to feel competent, respected, and principled. When that self-image is threatened, even capable leaders make catastrophic choices.

Rumsfeld may have seen compromise as weakness. Pharaoh saw retreat as humiliation. The Ayatollah frames concession as surrender. In each case, pride disguises itself as principle and destroys the very outcome it claims to defend.

Confrontation is not always wrong. Sometimes it is necessary. But it must serve a purpose beyond self-affirmation. Real strength lies in knowing when to stand firm and when to adapt.

The Torah does not glorify infallibility. Moses doubts himself. Judah admits wrongdoing. Even G-d, in the story of the flood, is portrayed as reflecting on past decisions, so to speak. This is a tradition that values growth over pride.

The lesson is personal as well as political. We all have Pharaoh moments: the manager who dismisses sound advice, the parent who doubles down on a bad rule, the spouse who escalates an argument rather than making peace. These are not failures of intelligence. They are failures of ego.

When we release the need to win every argument, we create space for real victory in our leadership, our relationships, and our lives. Strategy is not about being right; it is about getting it right.

Share this article on WhatsApp: