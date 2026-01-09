Photo Credit: ChatGPT

In tense moments, in diplomacy, business, or faith, our instinct is to argue harder. We sharpen our case, refine our logic, and press forward.

But influence rarely begins with assertion.

It begins with perspective.

The most effective leaders share a quiet discipline. They see the world as the other person experiences it, not just their logic, but their fears, pressures, and limits. They understand the emotional structure shaping the other side’s reality.

The FBI’s Ladder of Understanding

Former FBI negotiator Chris Voss describes this perspective in bis book Never Split the Difference through the Behavioral Change Stairway Model, the framework used in hostage negotiations where failure costs lives. The sequence is revealing.

First comes active listening. Then empathy. Then rapport. Only then do influence and behavioral change become possible.

What is absent at the start matters just as much. No arguments. No leverage. No compromise.

Active listening is not a tactic. It is a posture. The goal is not agreement but understanding how the other side sees the world. Without that, empathy is hollow, rapport collapses, and influence does not last.

Voss is explicit. Empathy is not agreement. It is demonstrating that you understand the other person’s position, emotionally and intellectually. It says, I see you.

In hostage negotiations, this distinction is stark. The FBI negotiator does not endorse the terrorist’s beliefs or actions. But the negotiator must understand the fears, motivations, and pressures driving them. That understanding is what makes influence possible. It is what saves lives.

Thinking Like the Other Side

This principle also shaped Henry Kissinger’s approach to diplomacy. Strategy began not with persuasion, but with understanding how the other side experienced the problem. What pressures were they under. What beliefs guided them. What outcomes did they fear most.

The same thinking guided John F. Kennedy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He repeatedly forced his advisers to ask a single question. How does this look from Moscow.

He avoided cornering Khrushchev. He preserved dignity and choice. That restraint was not weakness. It was wisdom. By leaving an exit, he preserved peace.

A Biblical Case Study in Misunderstanding

This week’s Torah portion, Shemot, captures the same dynamic with devastating clarity.

G-d instructs Moshe to announce redemption. The message could not be more hopeful. “I will take you out… I will save you… I will redeem you…. I will bring you home.”

Moshe expects a standing ovation. Instead, he is met with silence.

The Torah explains why in a single phrase. The people did not listen “because of shortness of breath and hard labor.” They were not unconvinced. They were depleted. Their suffering had narrowed their emotional bandwidth. Hope was not rejected. It was inaccessible.

Moshe misses this. When the message fails, he turns inward. If the Israelites will not listen to me, he says, how will Pharaoh listen, since I am of uncircumcised lips.

In modern terms, Moshe assumes the problem is his delivery was not of “TED Talks” caliber rather than the audience’s exhaustion.

That is the tragedy of the moment. The failure was not personal. It was contextual. The resistance had nothing to do with Moshe and everything to do with the people’s state.

This is a mistake we repeat constantly.

We interpret silence as rejection. Resistance as judgment. We personalize what is often emotional overload. We try to fix the message when the real issue is capacity.

Locus of Control and Misplaced Blame

Psychologist Julian Rotter later gave language to this tension through the idea of locus of control.

People with an external locus attribute outcomes to forces beyond themselves. Circumstance. Timing. Luck. The system. When they win the lottery, they credit good fortune. When they lose, they blame the economy, the referee, or the weather. This can protect against unnecessary guilt, but it can also reduce agency.

People with an internal locus believe outcomes are driven by their own actions. If they succeed, it is because they worked hard. If they fail, it must be because they did something wrong. That mindset builds responsibility, resilience, and growth. That mindset builds responsibility and growth. But without discernment, it turns into misplaced self-blame.

Leadership requires accuracy. Not every failure belongs to you.

Moshe assumes an internal failure when the reality is external. The people are not rejecting redemption. They are too worn down to hear it.

The Leadership Lesson

From Torah to boardroom, the lesson is consistent.

Before you can move someone, you must understand their state of mind. Motivating someone who is emotionally depleted is like pressing the gas with an empty tank. Effort rises. Nothing moves.

Leadership does not begin with stronger arguments. It begins with clearer perception.

Shemot reminds us that even someone as great as Moshe can misread a room. What looks like refusal is often exhaustion. What feels like personal failure is often situational.

Resistance is not always opposition. Sometimes it is someone running on empty.

When we understand the other’s emotional landscape, everything shifts. We lead better, negotiate better, and connect better.

So when you face resistance, ask not what to say louder, but what to understand more clearly.

When empathy leads, connection stops being a tactic. It becomes the path forward.

