I recently returned from Budapest, Hungary, after taking part in the Youth Zionist Congress, a reenactment of Theodore Herzl’s 1897 First Zionist Congress, and I can honestly say it was one of the most meaningful Jewish experiences I’ve ever had.

From the moment we arrived, it felt like we were stepping into history. Standing in the city where Herzl was born and where he first imagined a Jewish State gave the entire experience a sense of purpose and authenticity. But what made this congress truly powerful wasn’t only reenacting what Herzl did; it was realizing that we are the ones writing the next chapter.

Our opening ceremony set the tone. Being welcomed by a charismatic “Herzl” actor who brought the history to life and then hearing the Israeli Minister of Education, Yoav Kisch, speak about the future of global Jewry, made all of us feel that we were part of something bigger than ourselves.

On the second day, the real work began. Delegates from across the world debated pressing issues facing the Jewish people today. Together we drafted, refined, and voted on our own modern Zionist charter, our generation’s vision for how to strengthen Jewish identity, connection, and global unity. We also played fun Israeli games in a park across the street, continued learning sessions, and ended the night with an unforgettable dance party that brought everyone closer together.

By the third day, our group felt like a family. We toured Budapest, took part in deeper sessions, and ended with a gala in a castle. Surrounded by hundreds of Jewish teens from every corner of the world, I felt the kind of pride and a sense of belonging that I know will stay with me forever. We wrapped up late that night, and by early morning, we were already boarding flights home, feeling empowered, emotional, and inspired.

One of the most meaningful parts of the congress was the elections for the Youth Zionist Congress Council (CC). I’m incredibly honored to have been elected as a representative from the U.S., and even more humbled to have been chosen as the Spokesperson of Hasbara. Knowing that the congress doesn’t end in Budapest but continues throughout the year makes this responsibility even more meaningful. With Hashem’s help, we will keep meeting, collaborating, creating initiatives, and strengthening the global Jewish network we built together.

Being surrounded by Jewish teens from so many different countries and continents – South America, Europe, Israel, Africa, Australia, and everywhere in between – was eye-opening. Even though we all grew up with different customs, languages, and approaches to Judaism, the sense of achdut was immediate. Hearing their challenges and hopes gave me a deeper understanding of what it means to be a Jew and a Zionist today: global, diverse, passionate, resilient, and united.

What I’m bringing home with me is more than memories. It’s a mission, our people’s mission.

I want to share what I experienced and learned with my friends in school and in my community, to get more teens to think seriously about their Jewish identity, and show them that Zionism isn’t just something from a history book. It’s something living; it is something we’re responsible for continuing, shaping, and strengthening.

I’m proud of what we accomplished together in Budapest, and even prouder of what our generation is going to build next. Change is coming. And with Hashem’s help, it’s coming faster than the blink of an eye.

