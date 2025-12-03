Photo Credit: Courtesy

My Mother, Irene Klass

Fifteen years ago, at your Shloshim, Mom, I spoke about how you were way before your time in so many things. Even today I still marvel about this. You washed your hands more than nurses and doctors did and you quoted “Cleanliness is next to G-dliness.” It prevents illness, you explained to us when we were little girls and didn’t always think of washing up. And this was long ago. Today we see signs all over about hand-washing.

You served us vegetables at every meal, some of them my friends had never even heard of. And of course, you never over-cooked them. You tried to buy organic, though the prices were higher. And you were a walking advertisement for The Jewish Press, never leaving the house without one tucked under your arm.

One of the things I remember most of all is that I could talk to you about everything. During the teen years I was almost the only one I knew who could say that about their mother. Sometimes my friends would say, “We can’t tell you this because you will tell your mother.” I would answer, “Yes, I will tell her, but she won’t tell anyone.” I knew I could trust you and you trusted me. Your answers were always pure wisdom whatever my problem was. So often when I was bringing my children up, I heard myself saying exactly what you said to me.

You introduced me to Tehillim when I was young and feeling sad about something. You showed me the ones to say and then I felt better.

You were the smartest woman I ever knew. I hope you knew how much I loved you and respected you.

~ Naomi Klass Mauer

Fifteen Years Without You

Mommy, it’s been 15 years since you passed away. Where have the years gone? Together with Daddy, you made our home a home of Torah, chesed, and love. And one of the things I remember is how you always stood up for me and Naomi during our school years, unlike many other parents, and were therefore a shining example of a great parent. You taught us so much. So many times over the last 15 years I wanted to pick up the phone and call you to tell you what one of my children or one of my grandchildren said or did that I knew you would want to know about and that I know would make you so proud. Then I remember with tears in my eyes 15 years have gone by.

Miss you and love you,

~ Hindy Greenwald

My Bubby, My Teacher

During these past few weeks, we have been reading in the weekly portions about our Avot and Imahot. We are told by Chazal, that we are supposed to ask ourselves: “When will my actions reach those of our forefathers and mothers?”

We know of their actions through the Torah and the stories in the Medrash. They are our role models. However, it is not always easy to follow role models that lived so long ago, that you never met personally. I am so thankful to Hashem that I had my grandmother, Mrs. Irene Klass, as a living role model. Bubby Irene emulated the middot of the Avot and Imahot, and put into practice the lessons that we learn from them. She made it all seem so natural and easy.

Bubby lived a life of chesed, not only giving tzedakah generously, but giving of herself to anyone in need, listening to people’s problems and needs, and doing what needed to be done to resolve them.

She loved the Torah and living a life of mitzvot. One of her greatest joys was to share this lifestyle with as many people as possible, which she was able to do through The Jewish Press. Of course, she always had an extra copy on hand to give to someone. Through The Jewish Press, she and my grandfather, Rabbi Sholom Klass, z”l, were trailblazers, standing up for Israel, and many other Jewish and political causes. I would accompany her to many functions, where she was able to lend her support and bring awareness to many important Jewish issues.

Bubby Irene was a very smart lady, always had a listening ear and good advice, which usually included a quote from Chazal or a famous author. She was classy, elegant, loved to write, sing and to dance, but most of all she loved her family. No matter how busy she was, she always had time for me. Her face would light up when I would come over. We would sit and talk about anything and everything. Somehow, Bubby always had the correct and honest perspective on any subject. Her keen insight and sharpness were always on point. We spent a lot of time together, especially in the summer. I am grateful that my children, her great grandchildren, were able to know her and have a relationship with her. Baruch Hashem, we have been blessed with granddaughters who carry her name. May we be able to continue to follow in the path of Torah, tzedakah, and chesed that she paved for us. She is greatly missed.

~ Shandee Fuchs

The Strength and Soul of My Grandmother

As the month of her yahrzeit approaches, I find myself thinking about my grandmother more and more. My grandmother, Mrs. Irene Klass, wasn’t just a woman in our family; she was the foundation, the strength, and the elegance that shaped all of us. Writing this now feels like lighting a candle for her with words.

She lived in a time when women were often expected to stay quiet, but she never did. She fought bravely for human rights, for women’s rights, and for Jewish rights. Long before these causes became popular, she stood up for what she believed in with a fearless heart. She had a natural courage, a clarity, and a deep sense of justice that guided every part of her life.

And above all, her children came first. Always. No matter what.

There is one story that shows her heart so clearly. When the Queen of England came to New York and asked to meet influential women, my grandmother was invited. It was the kind of honor most people would never forget. But that night, my mother wasn’t feeling well. So she stayed home. She refused to leave her child. Royalty could wait, her family couldn’t. That was who she was.

Her roots were strong. My grandfather founded The Jewish Press, and together they worked side by side to ensure that the values that were in the newspaper would be of Torah and only goodness. She became an important part of the paper herself — writing, working, and advocating for the Jewish people. She lived it.

But she also had a side that was soft and joyful. She loved weddings. She loved to dance and sing, and her voice was truly beautiful. Even though she was petite and small, whenever she entered a wedding hall, she became the highlight of the night. People would stop in the middle of the dance floor just to watch her. She had a glow, a presence, a grace that you couldn’t ignore.

And she didn’t go alone. So many times, I was her date.

Because my grandfather didn’t always accompany her to weddings, she would call me and say, “Michal, do you want to come with me?” And, of course, I would say yes. I lived in Israel most of the year, so it was always in the summer. Those nights with her were magical. Just the two of us, going from simcha to simcha, and I felt honored to stand beside her.

She was healthy, clean, and elegant in every part of her life. Even as junk food and unhealthy habits swept through the Western world, she never budged. She didn’t need health food stores or trends. She naturally knew how to care for her body. She lived with purity – in her food, in her home, and in her values.

She kept everything so carefully that even now, her physical presence remains with us. Some of her dresses were saved, perfectly preserved because she cared for her belongings like treasures. And now, those dresses are worn by the next generations – one by my daughter, and one by my granddaughter.

Three generations wrapped in the fabric she once wore.

A symbol of her elegance. Her grace. Her timelessness.

She passed down more than clothing. She passed down attributes. Strength. Honesty. Courage. A clear voice that did not shake, no matter who stood in front of her. My mother received it from her. I received it from my mother. And now I try to pass it to my daughters, and even to my grandchildren.

Now that I’m a grandmother myself, I miss her in a deeper way. I understand her more. I understand the love she carried, the pride, the effort, the joy. I think about her often, and I hope that I am like her. That I carry her strength. That I carry her honesty. That I carry her ability to say what needs to be said without fear.

She wasn’t scared of anything.

She spoke truth.

She stood tall.

She lived with loyalty, beauty, and courage.

This article is my tribute to her.

To her yahrzeit.

To her memory.

To her light.

To the woman whose presence still fills our lives – through our stories, through our values, and even through the dresses passed from her hands to ours.

My grandmother, Mrs. Irene Klass – a woman whose legacy continues to breathe through every generation of our family.

~ Michal Popper

Small in Stature, But Large in Life

I have so many wonderful memories of my Bubby. Sadly, my children didn’t get a chance to know her. My fondest memories are when I was much younger and living just a few blocks away. Spending almost every Shabbos with her and my grandfather. Singing songs at the table and getting some great healthy eating advice. Hearing her proud stories about our family history and her passionate views about Israel. She was small in stature but large in life. Always with a Jewish Press in hand, she was so happy to bring more readers into the “JP family.” I miss you, Bubby, and hope you are looking down on us with a smile.

~ Meir Greenwald

In Your Light, Bubby

Bubby, we are so much alike in our idiosyncrasies. I only hope I can be like you in the other ways that truly matter – your incredible chesed, the tremendous tzedakah you gave, and your charming, vivacious personality that lit up every room. We miss you.

~ Mimi Klein

Legendary

Bubby was a legend. A force of nature. She would walk into a room and all eyes would turn to this petite woman, because everyone knew that she did not chase after kavod or riches, but only wanted to do what was right. Bubby helped spread Torah through The Jewish Press and was an exemplar of tzedakah, stories of which my mother still tells. I had the zechus to know Bubby in real life, beyond the legend. And Bubby’s reputation stands up. May her neshama have an aliyah.

~ Shlomo Greenwald

In Your Sukkah and in Your Home

Bubby, with your upcoming yahrzeit, I have some fond memories I would like to share. Growing up, I loved trying all the different foods you cooked. They were healthy and tasty! I would enjoy playing with the toys in the kitchen drawer, as well as exploring around the house. Eating in the beautifully decorated sukkah was always a highlight, as was visiting Friday nights and hearing Zaidy’s divrei Torah (while I had some of your tasty soup!). I had the privilege of living with you when I first got married and being able to just come downstairs for a visit anytime. My daughter Ayelet Yitta, who is named for you, has a beautiful singing voice and is very musical just like you. I hope you are shepping nachas from me and my family.

~ Suri Aron

Carrying Bubby’s Name

It was a true honor to name my first child after my great-grandmother, Bubby Irene. As the youngest in my family, I unfortunately didn’t have the privilege of knowing her well, as she passed away when I was quite young. Yet even without many personal memories, I’ve rarely encountered someone whose influence has touched so many people from all walks of life – even long after her passing. She remains a role model to countless others. Bubby Irene was a powerhouse: the founder of the largest Jewish newspaper in America, a woman of grace, intellect, and strength, who somehow managed to be everyone’s Bubby. In a world that often feels out of control, my wish is that my daughter carries forward the light, warmth, and strength of the remarkable woman for whom she is named.

~ Esti Fuchs Kroizer

Following in Her Footsteps

One thing I’ve heard about Bubby Irene is that she liked creative writing. She wrote many poems and articles for The Jewish Press. I like creative writing as well (especially comics). Another thing I’ve heard about Bubby Irene is that she was ahead of her time in healthy eating and nutrition. She ate fruits and veggies every day. And just like her, I choose healthy ingredients (I love to cook and bake) and eat lots of fruits and vegetables. I wish I could have had a chance to meet her, but I hope I can carry on her legacy.

~ Avichayil Yitta Greenwald

Bubby Irene and Me

I heard a lot of stories about my Bubby Irene who I am named after. It makes me feel happy and proud that she tried her best to bring more Torah to everyone with her newspaper. I’m lucky that she gave my mother a love for Israel. When my mother was 12, she was recovering from surgery and Bubby Irene bought her a book called Forever My Jerusalem. My Ima thinks she still has the book! And maybe that’s one of the reasons why my Ima decided to live in Israel. I feel special that I live here. I want to be like her and try to show everyone that they should live here.

~ Meira Yita Klein

Carrying Her Crown

I’m named after my great-great-grandmother, Mrs. Irene Klass, and I’m really proud of that because she was a very special woman. She was married to the founder and publisher of The Jewish Press, and together they made a difference in many people’s lives. She was full of life and always cared deeply about other people, helping anyone who needed it. She also loved singing and had a cheerful spirit that made people smile. She also believed in keeping everything clean and proper, showing how much she valued health and respect for herself and others. I’m proud to be named after her and hope to carry on her warmth, energy, and love for helping people. Even though I never met her, I feel connected to her, and I hope I can be as kind, caring, and full of life as she was.

The name Atara was added to my name, firstly because my parents liked it, but also because it means a crown and my great-great-grandmother was the crown of the family; bringing honor to all who knew her. May her memory be a blessing.

~ Atara Yitta Fuchs

Singing and Dancing Like Bubby Yita

My name is Yita Tamar Heyman and I am 7 years old. I’m writing about my great-great-grandmother, Bubby Yita. I love to sing and dance and my mother tells me that my Bubby Yita also loved to sing and dance! I think it’s special that she loved music like I do. I’ll keep singing and dancing like she did.

~ Yita Tamar Heyman

From Bubby Irene to Rena

My Ima tells me that my Bubby Irene was a very special woman. She was always

happy and making others happy too. Dressed in beautiful, elegant, and tzniusdig

clothing, she would be dancing or singing and smiling.

She lived with the Torah being the center of her life. Normal everyday activities

like hand washing were a part of her relationship with Hashem. She would constantly

talk to Hashem and give chizuk to others.

I was named Yitta so that I might be like Bubby Irene in these ways. The name I

go by is Rena. My Bubby Fuchs tells me that aside from sounding like Irene, the

meaning of Rena is so befitting the cheerful middah of Bubby Irene. I plan to make her

and my whole family very proud.

~ From Rena Hirtz, age 8

