Chani joins the Moskowitzes and the Krausses at a pastry shop for breakfast, where Effi and Ralph Harari are working on something on a laptop in a corner. When the Moskowitz ladies leave, Ralph asks Chani’s opinion about gifting cufflinks from his deceased sister to Beyda, and they get into a discussion as to whether men or women love more faithfully.

Effi called that he needed a few more minutes, so Ralph and Chani chatted about Beyda and Lieba as he wrapped up whatever he was working on. Finally, Effi approached them, and Chani rose and nodded self-consciously as the two of them said goodbye. As they did, it seemed to Chani that Effi seemed unusually agitated. He seemed anxious to leave, and didn’t meet her eyes as they left. What had gotten into him? Was he still upset with her because he imagined her to be involved with Yerucham? Their relations had seemed to be improving until that stupid gala, and she didn’t want them to become awkward and stilted again.

There were still some dirty plates and napkins on her table, and she went to dump them in the garbage before leaving, glancing out the window at the dwindling rain. Just as she picked up her purse, her cell phone pinged. Pausing in the middle of the cafe, she pulled it out and opened it to see what had come in. Did Zahava want her to pick up something besides bread and milk?

And then her heart stopped. There was a new email…from ephraim.weinberg@gmail.com. Effi? What could he possibly be sending her? Fingers trembling, she opened it.

Chani was shaking so hard she had to sit down. What could Effi have possibly emailed her? For a moment she sat paralyzed. Then she forced herself to open the email.

“Hi Chani, I hope this is still your email after all this time,” it said. “So whatever you think of what I’m going to say, at least get back to me if you get this, so I know it didn’t disappear into cyberspace.

“I couldn’t help but overhear your conversation with Ralph in the cafe, where you stated that women are more enduring in their love than men. I heard you loud and clear—but I think you’re wrong!

“Eight years ago, when we dated and your family called it off, I may have been too weak to fight back, or too angry and hurt. But I never forgot you! You were always in my thoughts. I wondered a million times if you’d ever gotten married, if you were happy.

“Maybe I’ve misjudged your feelings, but it seems like you bear me no ill will. And while I thought maybe Yerucham Elman was dating you, I found out afterwards that I was mistaken. Does that mean you’re free? Would you be willing to speak to me, restart a conversation?

“Nothing would make me happier than to pick up where we left off. Now if you aren’t interested in speaking to me, just give the word and I will do my best to move on. But if you are willing to resume getting to know each other, can we try to pick up where we left off?

“You may remember—I for one certainly never forgot!—that we already went on seven dates, even if it was eight years ago. So if you aren’t opposed to the idea, would you mind if we dropped the shadchan and just met somewhere to talk? How about Bagel Nosh today, around 1:00?”

“I won’t rest easy until I hear from you. Please respond soon! Best, Effi.”

Chani thought she might faint from emotion. She leaned forward and put her head in her hands.

At just that very moment, the Moskowitz sisters and Mindy bustled back into the cafe with Mrs. Moskowitz. “Lieba, I can’t believe you forgot your purse!” Mindy was saying, laughing. “You’d think you’re a moony-eyed kallah with her head in the clouds! I just hope it’s still here!”

“I found it!” Hennie called triumphantly, diving below a chair and dangling a purse in front of them all. But Mrs. Moskowitz’s sharp eyes had not missed the sight of Chani bent over as if she were sick or weeping, and she came running over to her. “Chani! Are you feeling sick?” she cried. “Maybe I should send for help!”

“No, no,” Chani said, flustered, lifting her head and trying to discreetly take deep breaths. “I’m—I’m really okay.” She searched for an excuse. “I think I just got so busy talking I never really ate much of anything, and now it’s catching up with me! I just felt dizzy for a second.”

Mrs. Moskowitz ordered her to sit still and lost no time fetching her another cup of coffee and a large chocolate croissant. “You have to eat something,” she insisted. “Are you okay to drive back home?”

“I’ll be fine, really I will,” Chani insisted, and took a bite of the croissant to prove she was reviving, even though she was so excited the flaky pastry tasted like pablum. “You guys go ahead to the other gemach.”

“I can have Chezky and Mindy stay here with you if you like! I don’t want to leave you if you’re feeling shvach!”

“No, you all go ahead,” Chani said, refusing to be swayed. She smiled and made a show of taking another sip of coffee. “You guys have more appointments! I’ll just finish eating this and I’ll see you all later. And I know Chezky is itching to get to the bookstore to pick up that sefer he ordered.” Inside, she was simply itching for them to leave. Their presence was keeping her from answering Effi!

Reluctantly, the Moskowitzes left again, insisting that Chani text them if she needed anything. Chani impatiently watched the last person walk out the door and pulled out her phone.

“Hi Effi,” she typed, hoping to strike the right balance between eagerness and desperation. “I can’t tell you how wonderful it was to get your email. I think I’ve been waiting for this message for eight years!

“Of course we should drop the shadchanim! They did nothing but mess us up in the past. I let the shadchan and other people twist my arm to break things off eight years ago, when my gut told me they were dead wrong. I’ve paid for it dearly ever since. I didn’t think you could ever forgive me! But if you can, I would be more than happy to meet you at 1:00. Just save me a glazed donut 😊–Chani.”

She hit send and looked at her phone for the time—11:30 already. How would she ever kill another hour and a half? She decided the best course of action would be to finish her coffee slowly and try to calm herself down, even though she felt like dancing. Effi still wanted her! How incredible was that?

She tried to distract herself by scrolling through her other emails and texts and a couple of news feeds. But after half an hour she was too antsy to sit anymore. The rain had stopped, but the skies were still gray. She went out to the parking lot and back to her car. Did she look okay? She looked in the car mirror and rummaged in her purse for a little eyeliner and lipstick. She pulled a hairbrush out of the glove compartment and tried to arrange her hair. She might have worn a nicer top, she thought, but there was no time to run to Toms River and back to change. Was it worth trying to slip into a store and buy something nicer? Oh well, Effi had seen her that morning in the café, and it hadn’t stopped him from writing that email. Did guys care about fashion anyway?

The minutes took forever to pass. She sat in the car watching shoppers climb in and out of cars, loading groceries and shopping bags, calming crying children. She recited a few Tehillim. Finally, it was almost 1:00. Oh, Hashem, please let their meeting put them back on the right track!

To be continued.

