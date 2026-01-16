Photo Credit: Jodie Maoz

Zahava

Advertisement





Recap: Chani is vastly relieved to learn that Lieba and Ezra Beyda are dating.

Rebbetzin Dinnerstein’s trip to the U.S. had come about at the behest of Mo and Simi Berger, who had been staunch supporters since, in their minds at least, her bracha had led to a healthy child after years of waiting. The Rebbetzin had accepted the invitation because her husband’s yeshiva was in dire need of funds, and she hoped to find a donor base broader than just the Bergers and one or two other benefactors. Truth be told, she could personally use an infusion of cash, as the saintly Rav Dinnerstein had never paid much attention to such earthly matters as money, and upon his death she found herself relying on charity funds more often than was comfortable for a widow of her status.

The Bergers were gracious hosts, and when people came to the house to visit the Rebbetzin and receive a bracha, they would be asked to leave a donation to the yeshiva. But these were never large amounts, and it occurred to the Rebbetzin to ask Velvel, whom she remembered as a wealthy balebuss, for a contribution for the yeshiva one afternoon when he stopped by with Zahava to visit.

“Oh dear!” Velvel responded, looking extremely flustered and chagrined. “My dear cousin, you must know that I myself am not in any position to donate money just now. The reason I came to Toms Rivers was that I experienced a tremendous financial downturn, and I needed somewhere less expensive to live. In fact, right now I’ve rented my own house, and here I’m living in a friend’s house, where Baruch Hashem I’m paying next to nothing so I can catch up on my debts.”

The Rebbetzin eyed him skeptically. “But maybe some of your friends have money?” she asked shrewdly. “Or maybe you can think of a way to get some people with money together to have one of those—what do you call them—parlor meetings?”

Velvel considered this. A parlor meeting in the house? “That’s not a bad idea,” he averred. “But maybe we should try for something even bigger. Maybe we could organize a whole evening for men and women, with entertainment. Maybe a concert, or a famous speaker?”

He had a sudden inspiration. “You know what? Let me speak to Zahava,” he said. “She’s a party planner, and I’m sure she’ll have some good ideas. She has a terrific sense of style! Zahava!”

Zahava, who had gone to the kitchen to chat with Mrs. Berger, was called back to the living room. “Zahavaleh,” Rebbetzin Dinnerstein said, “Your father tells me you know how to make parties very nicely. Can you help us with a project?”

Zahava was flattered by the Rebbetzin’s confidence in her. Together they considered options, from Chinese auctions to raffles to a formal dinner. They and the Rebbetzin ultimately decided that the most dignified and modest path would be to sponsor a small private concert in the Bergers’ home, with a few well-known singers and chazzanim, preceded by an art auction and accompanied by a gala buffet with charcuterie boards, elegant salads, sculpted fruit platters and hot hors d’oeuvres. The Bergers had a huge, almost ballroom-size dining room that could be set up with chairs for the performance, with buffet tables along the sides for the attendees to fill their plates.

The very next day Zahava launched a deep research dive into local caterers, singers, and galleries, while simultaneously using her social media savvy to get the pre-launch word out. Velvel began contacting some of his well-heeled buddies, networking to get promises of attendance and enlarge the network he already had. He called local magazines and placed a few ads.

For the next three weeks, as the actual Three Weeks came and went, there was talk of little else in the Elman home aside from the big event. Zahava’s tanning sessions next to the pool were swapped in favor of running around Lakewood comparing caterers and shopping for the right décor, often bringing Rikki along for fashion advice. Velvel bestirred himself to follow up on his emails and phone calls. It gave them more excuses to visit the Rebbetzin, as they sought her approval for every detail, and the usually gloomy Nine Days and Tisha B’Av fast flew by quickly as they hastened to get everything ready.

Zahava couldn’t remember when she and her father had been so busy. Chani, observing them, thought it was a good thing. It put their passions for shopping and hobnobbing with the rich and famous to good use, and gave them a purpose in life that transcended keeping slim and dressing well. Zahava didn’t attempt to involve her sister, who was just as happy to absent herself, commuting back and forth to Brooklyn for work and often staying overnight with Mindy. Chani’s proposal to run a support group for bereaved school-age children had been approved, and so despite the usual summer lull in clients, she was very busy sketching out the details and consulting with Tammy about how to draw up a budget to get it up and running after Sukkos.

Tisha B’Av came and went, with Zahava and Velvel sleeping most of the day and Chani watching mournful video clips and classes online. The very next evening, as they finished dinner, Chani received a triumphant phone call from Mindy: Hennie and Chaim Haber were engaged! The engagement party was scheduled for Sunday night in a local shul!

“Oh no!” Zahava groaned. “It’s the night before the gala! I can’t possibly go!”

“We have to go!” Chani said. “It’s family! It’s Mindy’s sister-in-law!”

For once, Velvel took Chani’s side. “We’ll just have to make it work. We don’t have to stay long,” he said.

What a race! The following Sunday, Zahava worked feverishly to tie up loose ends for the gala, leaving Chani to heat up Shabbos leftovers for dinner. Then they drove to Brooklyn to put in an appearance at Hennie’s simple, yeshivish engagement in a shul simcha room. Velvel helped himself to a l’chaim (okay, more than one), and Chani and Zahava congratulated the beaming Moskowitz family and the kallah, who looked unusually pretty in makeup and a blue lace dress. Then they ran back home to get some sleep.

The next day brought a flurry of activity in the house, and the Berger house as well, to set up for the big event! Zahava was reminded of the brouhaha when Mindy got married, the endless to-do lists and shopping, the frazzled nerves, the hysteria when someone forgot to follow up with the photographer or makeup lady. She spent the entire day setting up at the Berger home with Rikki, then came home briefly to shower and have Rikki do her hair and makeup. “People will be looking at me!” she told Rikki. “I’m the one who’s related to the Rebbetzin and organized the whole thing!”

“You mean Yerucham will be looking at you,” Rikki said with a sly smile.

“Maybe him—and maybe someone else interesting,” Zahava said loftily. “Although at least Yerucham is also an Elman and has some money. Hey, isn’t that lipstick a little too bright?”

“No, but I’ll use a shade down if you want to be an eidel-maidel.” Rikki grinned. “I’ll save the bright one for myself. Now what about your hair? Up or down?”

“Up! A chignon is classy, and it will show off the diamond studs my mother gave me. And I bought that green and gold hair clip to match my dress.”

Velvel could also be heard noisily taking a shower and opening drawers to find just the right pair of socks and cufflinks. As for Chani, she pulled out a simple silk sheath she had bought for a friend’s wedding, discreet but elegant in pale pink. Rikki had not offered to do her makeup, not that there was time (Rikki had to make herself glamorous once she finished with Zahava), but she was fully capable of applying mascara and lipstick on her own, and unlike Zahava, had no intention of gluing on a few false eyelashes. Would anyone be looking at her tonight anyway? Dare she hope?

To be continued.

Share this article on WhatsApp: