Photo Credit: Jodie Maoz

Chani

Advertisement





Recap: Zahava and Rikki have gotten themselves ready to attend Rebbetzin Dinnerstein’s gala.

As the rest of her family had left for the charity evening early, Chani took her time getting ready, driving herself over at the official starting time. While few people were there when she arrived, the Bergers’ huge home filled up quickly, with attendees nibbling on sushi and canapes, grabbing drinks from the bar, and milling around the paintings that would be auctioned off later (a combination of sentimental scenes of Jewish life and impenetrably abstract renderings of the Beit Hamikdash and the crossing of the Red Sea).

Even Mindy and Chezky had been persuaded to drive in from Brooklyn for the evening. Zahava introduced her youngest sister and her husband to the Rebbetzin, who wished them an easy delivery of a healthy child; Chezky looked cowed to find himself in the presence of Torah royalty, while Mindy seemed moved by the bracha. Zahava then introduced Mindy and Chani to Mrs. Berger, their hostess. As Mindy chatted with her about pregnancies and babies, Chani took it upon herself to go back to Rebbetzin Dinnerstein and her daughter and wish them well. “I hope this brings in a lot of money for the yeshiva,” she said sincerely. “I know my sister and father really worked very hard.”

“Yes,” the Rebbetzin said. “I have much hakaras hatov. Everything is very beautiful.” She scanned the room with a mixture of approval and just a tad of disdain for all this over-the-top American materialism.

“Rebbetzin,” Chani ventured, feeling suddenly shy despite her not-particularly-exalted opinion of her, “Would you mind if I asked you for a bracha for Zahava for a shidduch? And maybe me too?”

To her surprise, the Rebbetzin smiled at her warmly. “You are very nice to put your sister before yourself,” she said. “You are both very good girls. May Hashem send you the right zivug bekarov!

“You should try reading Nishmat every day and two halachos of loshon hara,” she added. “This brings many yeshuos.”

Chani nodded and smiled graciously, not bothering to tell the Rebbetzin that these were segulos she’d already been doing for a few years, to no apparent effect. Then she chastised herself for being so childish as to think that prayer worked like a bubble gum machine: coin in, reward out. “All my prayers must have some effect in the spiritual world,” she told herself hopefully. “Even if it’s not always the effect I was hoping for.”

But now someone was clanging the triangle and her father was walking among the guests urging everyone to find seats, so she walked the Rebbetzin to the front row. Zahava was waiting for her with Rikki, and she took a seat in the row behind them next to Mindy. Looking across the room to where the men were seated, her heart suddenly gave a lurch. There in the men’s section was none other than Effi Weinberg!

He was even looking in her direction! Reflexively, he smiled at her, and equally reflexively, she smiled warmly back. The positive vibe made her rejoice down to her toes, and she felt herself glowing as she sat behind her sister and consulted the program. From time to time she snuck glances across the room at him, but he was now engaged in conversation with his neighbor and didn’t notice.

The evening proceeded nicely: the respected Rabbi Abba Finkelstein, a former chavrusa of Rav Dinnerstein, ztz”l, gave a short address about his dear departed friend, the importance of his yeshiva, and a drasha about the mitzvah of tzedakah. This was followed by an auction of eight donated works of Jewish art and a chazzan who sang in Hebrew and Yiddish. Effi bid on a few paintings, apparently more to up the ante than to purchase anything, but the sales yielded a hefty profit for the yeshiva. Yerucham, following Effi’s lead, also bid on several paintings, ultimately surprised (and slightly dismayed) to find himself the owner of a huge abstract rendering of Moshe receiving the Torah on Mount Sinai.

There was a break between the two halves of the program to allow people to stretch and get something to eat. Chani got up and made her way towards the sushi and salad, wondering if she could find a way to run into Effi. After the way he’d smiled, she thought maybe he’d be willing to speak to her. But as she chose some spicy kani and sweet potato rolls, and made her way towards the end of the mechitza to observe, she suddenly realized Yerucham Elman was approaching.

He was elbowing his way towards her! Chani wanted to sink into the floor. Was this even appropriate? There were so many people around them witnessing their exchange. At least she could justify their interaction by telling people he was her cousin. But there was Effi across the room, watching them!

“Chani!” Yerucham said with a wide grin, dapper in an expensive navy pinstriped suit and crimson tie, smelling heavily of cologne. “So nice to see you here!”

Why was he chasing after her? Did he know anything about her besides that fact that she was an Elman, and available? What could she possibly have in common with this man who—in vast contrast to Ezra Beyda—seemed utterly untouched by the loss of his wife (bad marriage or not), and mostly interested in amassing a fortune? Not to mention that she hated when guys wore too much cologne, and the one he was wearing was overly spicy and downright suffocating.

Chani gave a small smile, just to be polite. “Did I have a choice whether to come? I’ve heard about nothing but this gala for weeks! Zahava and my father worked very hard to make it happen!”

“They did an amazing job. Everything looks so elegant, and I’m sure they’ll raise lots of money for the yeshiva. It’s nice to have events like this during the summer to liven things up.”

Chani nodded her acquiescence, squirming as she saw Effi observing them across the room.

Yerucham produced the program notes. “How’s your Yiddish, Chani?” he said. “Were you able to make out that last song? I wasn’t sure what some of these words are.”

Chani glanced at the program. “Um, not really,” she said. “I thought you yeshiva guys picked up Yiddish in yeshiva! I can’t say I speak it, really.”

“Okay, maybe I came to the wrong place,” he said, grinning.

She was saved by the clang of the triangle, a sign for everyone to return to their seats for the second half of the program. As she looked up, she saw that Effi was staring at her fixedly, a dark expression on his face. All of a sudden he headed towards the exit.

She excused herself from Yerucham, claiming a need to use the restroom, and sped towards the exit herself to intercept him. “Are you cutting out so early?” she asked Effi breathlessly. “There’s a whole other half that’s surely worth staying for.”

“No,” he said abruptly, not meeting her eyes. “It doesn’t seem to me that there’s anything worth staying for.” He gave a curt nod and thrust an envelope at her. “Here, give this to your sister, please. My sister and brother-in-law couldn’t come, but they wanted to help the cause.” He strode out the palatial front door, leaving Chani buzzing with shock, dismay, and also…a small burst of joy. “He’s jealous!” was the first thought that came into her head. “He was upset that Yerucham monopolized my attention!

She could barely concentrate during the second half of the program, which was mostly music by an up-and-coming Jewish singer named Avi Avram. It wasn’t Chani’s favorite style of music—too brassy and old-fashioned—but other people seemed pleased.

Effii’s absence made the rest of the evening lose all interest for her, even though Zahava and the Rebbetzin were thrilled, basking in the compliments and the generous checks that had been written when the evening came to a close. Velvel glowed with pride. “Yerucham said he’ll stop by the house tomorrow to help us tally the checks and deal with the invoices,” Zahava said happily.

Chani’s heart sunk. She did NOT want to have to run into Yerucham again! His friendly overtures made her skin crawl. Suddenly she remembered she had promised Leah a visit in the afternoon as soon as she finished her progress notes. “Hashem always rewards a mitzvah,” she thought. “This bikur cholim date couldn’t have come at a better time.”

To be continued.

Share this article on WhatsApp: