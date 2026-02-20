Photo Credit: Flash90

How do I know that Purim has so many songs? Last year I presented a Purim Playlist #1 and Purim Playlist #2 in this column, and I still have enough Purim songs to write about this year!

As the saying goes, “Lo kol yom Purim,” not every day is Purim. It’s only one day of the year, yet the holiday is packed with a lot of music.

Purim is also a big day for musicians and bands – and the rates are set accordingly. We, the musicians, wait for this chag the entire year. On most of the holidays, we are not allowed to play music because it’s Yom Tov. Yes, you can get some gigs here and there for Chanukah, but Purim is the real deal.

The unique thing about Purim is that the holiday is celebrated the whole month. “Mishenichnas Adar marbim b’simcha,” when the month of Adar enters, happiness is increased. I remember as a kid and for years after the excitement in the air every year when the month of Adar began: What costume will I have this year? Where is the best party in town?

The month of Adar also has a unique sound. As a kid, and later in high school, Mishenichnas Adar meant a lot of “booms,” as the kids got ready to make noise during Haman’s name. They had to practice! And no, I’m not talking about graggers (those are for nerds). Growing up, the coolest kids had a pack of bang-snaps and a toy Beretta cap gun. Before Purim, you could get them in the local grocery store. I remember every year the older people would beg the kids to stop with the bang-snaps and the cap guns. It didn’t really help… But this is also one of the many things that make this holiday cool.

And then there are the parties. A good Purim party needs music – good music. When you build your playlist for your upcoming Purim party, don’t forget to check the two columns from last year – you’ll find some good suggestions. And now let’s look at some more.

One of the chassidish Purim hits is “Eim Al Hamelech Tov,” composed by Rabbi Meshulam Greenberger. “Im al hamelech tov yinaten li nafshi b’she’elati v’ami b’bakashati. Im matzati chen b’einecha hamelech,” If it pleases the king, let my life be given to me with my request, and my people with my plea, if I have found favor with you, the king. The peak of the song comes when the singer gets to “Im matzati chen b’einecha,” and the keyboardist will stop the music for a second at this point and let the crowd shout in a loud voice: “Hamelech!”

There are many performances for this song on YouTube. My favorite is the one by Chilik Frank from the album Purim in Jerusalem, Vol. 2.

In February 2015, a new singer released a new video of a new Purim single. Due to a lack of budget, it was filmed in an unprofessional way with a smartphone. Yet over the years, the song became a big Purim hit. The song is “Venohapoichu” and the singer, who has since also become popular, is Meilech Kohn. He released the video along with Gershy Schwarcz.

The song begins with a quiet intro with a piano in the background. Don’t worry, it gets more upbeat as the song progresses. The beat becomes more electronic, yet the piano stays in the background, which gives a nice balance.

“Venohafochu asher yishletu haYehudim heima besoneihem,” And it was reversed so that the Jews now ruled over their haters.

It seems that Kohn likes Purim, because he has a few other Purim hits. One of them is “Layehudim” with lyrics from the Megillah: “Layehudim haysa ora v’simcha v’sasson viykar,” the Jews had light, joy, gladness, and honor.

This song has a very electronic beat. You know what? It’s Purim. For Purim, I’m OK with some electronic beats.

Another Purim song of Kohn’s is “Mi Yodea,” which is more of a quiet song. “Mi yodea im le’et kazot higaat lamalchut,” Who knows if for just such a time, you came to royalty. “Ulay ma she’over aleicha achshav ze hasiba she’ata kan. Ani batuach shema she’over alay achshav ze shehasiba she’ani kan,” Maybe whatever you are going through now is the reason you are here. I’m sure that whatever I’m going through now is the reason I am here.

The rhythm of this song is slow. The music is more of a classic chassidic style, with strings, brass, and electric guitar solos. It’s powerful and beautiful and very touching.

Another song by Kohn which is not exactly a Purim song but very related to Purim is “Nichnas Yayin.”

“Nichnas yayin yatza sod. Ein simcha ela b’basar v’yayin,” Wine enters, a secret comes out. There’s no joy except with meat and wine. It’s a light pop song with a cool rhythm, featuring electric guitars, sax, and drums. Add it to your Purim playlist.

Another upbeat Purim song that is less familiar is “Lehodia” by Mona Rosenblum from the album Mona 7. A fun song worth checking out.

“Vatosef Esther” is a classic Purim song which has many performances. The choice between the different versions is hard, but I like the ones by Chilik Frank, Amiran Dvir, and Hamezamrim. You’ll also find more performances if you search on YouTube.

Can you have a Purim party without 8th Day? Besides great music, 8th Day also produces cool videos. Check out their “Haman, How’s It Hangin? (Official Music Video)” on their YouTube channel. It’s a well-produced video with costumes, good music, and the vibe of the 8th Day band.

As I’m writing this column, I can smell the hamantashen my wife is making in the kitchen, and I’m running to get one! So, Shabbat Shalom and stay tuned for more Purim music.

