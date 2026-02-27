Photo Credit: Flash90

Did you think one column would be enough to cover Purim music? Not a chance. Today, we’re going to continue exploring some cool Purim medleys, new single releases (some of which do not directly relate to Purim, but they are upbeat and fun), and also some quiet songs. You know how it is – after the parties, you sit down for your Purim seudah and you want some soulful music. Whatever your plans, we’ve got you covered.

Advertisement





Good music is an essential element of a successful party. Whether it’s a get-together at home, a community gathering, or a shul party, bringing something new and fresh will take the atmosphere to the next level. But new and fresh doesn’t necessarily mean new songs – sometimes it can be a new performance. New beats. A new vibe. For this, we have the Purim mix.

In recent years, there’s been a trend among many musicians to release a Purim medley (also called a Purim mix). Here are some of my favorites.

What I like about Simche Friedman’s Purim medley, which he released last year, is that it’s not too electronic. The beat is a freilach style, upbeat, and makes you jump. The music is rich with electric guitars, drums, strings, and brasses. Friedman’s singing is precise and refined, which is something I always appreciate when listening to music. You can find his medley on YouTube by searching “Simche Friedman – A Chasidic Purim Medley.”

Yeshivat Beer Hat’chia in Be’er Sheva, which is a hesder yeshiva (combining Torah learning with IDF service), released a Purim medley just last week. It includes many favorite Purim songs, especially those which are popular in the yeshiva world. Find it at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqhQrcYBsgk.

Another fun and upbeat Purim medley is the one by Moshe Klein which you can find on his YouTube channel. It features the classic Purim songs in an upbeat chassidic style.

When it comes to Breslov music, one of my favorite singers is Israel Dagan. Over 20 years ago, I listened to his medley and I honestly think it is one of the best performances of Breslov music ever. I was so happy when he uploaded it a few years ago to his YouTube channel. But we are here today for his Purim medley, which is a very nice one. It’s less “noisy” and feels less electronic than many of the current medleys, but that does not make it any less good. And besides Purim songs, he also mixes in some Breslov songs. You can find it on YouTube if you search “Israel Dagan – Simhat Purim.”

Next, we have Levi DJ’s Official Purim Mix. What’s the coolest thing about it? The first two minutes are an AI video of the Purim story – don’t miss it! The entire medley is a standard DJ-style medley of Purim songs.

Other DJ-style Purim mixes for those who like the genre are “Mishenichnas Adar” by DJ Yehuda Mor & Israel Sosna; “Purim Beorot 4” by Eliyahu Perets & Eli Yargan; “Mahrozet Purim 2026 by Nirel Argov”; and “Purim Mix 2026” by Shmili Landau.

The flute artist Niv Klil Hahoresh released a Purim medley a few days ago. Search for “SOURCES 3 – PURIM – Niv Klil Hahoresh.”

I also like Yossi Berger’s “Purim Tanz” and the Melody Orchestra Purim medley.

And how about my own medley? Can I give you Purim medley recommendations without mentioning it? Check it out on my YouTube channel: “Purim Medley 2025 by Mendi Music.”

Now let’s talk about some new music.

Elhanan Steinmetz just released a new Purim song a few days ago, called “Halevush VeHasus.”

“Kach et halevush v’et hasus, v’aseh ken l’Mordechai haYehudi. Ken tihiyeh lanu ora v’simcha,” Take the garment and the horse, and do such to Mordechai the Jew. Yes, we will have light and happiness.

Motty Weiss also just released a new song. It’s called “Hakol LeTova.” Will it be a hit like “Machshavot Tovot?” I don’t know. But it’s a fun song with an upbeat rhythm. If you want to learn more about Weiss, you can read online the column I wrote about him a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Moti Carmel has released a new song for Purim, “Shoshanat Yaakov,” which is actually a cover for Sruly Green’s hit “Kel Mistater.”

Another new option is “Mi Yodea Remix” by Yehuda Manheim and Mendy Goldberg.

I also recommend the brand-new song “Ke’ilu” by Yidi Bialostozky. The lyrics are from the tefillah we say when putting on the tallit. “She’teheh chashuva mitzvah zo ke’ilu kiyamtiha bechol prateha v’dikdukeha veTaryag mitzvot hatluyim ba,” May this mitzvah be considered as I performed it with all its details and minutiae and the 613 mitzvot which depend on it.

The song has a light electronic beat and makes use of percussion instruments. The final result is kind of a Mizrachi style.

Ari Samet and DJ Ancii have released a new song in Yiddish, “Alpha.” I didn’t understand the words, but you don’t really need to. It’s a very electronic style and can enhance your Purim party. It’s a very modern Yiddish song, heavily flavored with “Yinglish.” It captures that feeling of getting completely lost in electronic music.

Still, I asked Gemini AI to translate it for me, and here’s what Gemini says:

Turn off the lights,

All alone, everything left behind,

There is no reality, the choice has been taken away,

You have no choice, detached,

It’s inside you, you are addicted,

You feel it, it’s dopamine,

The tone, the beat, the melody,

The vibrations, the frequencies,

The harmony, the sound,

This is your only option –

Dance…

I see you don’t understand what I’m doing, what I’m doing,

But if you join me, you’ll feel what I feel,

I dance and I reach the high heavens,

Yes, electronic music opens up my wings,

And I can fly away…”

At this point, you might be tired from all the dancing; perhaps after a few glasses of wine you are sitting down for the Purim seudah. It’s time for some neshama songs.

“Lavo el Hamelech” by Ari Hill, Yoely Klain, and Shaye Gross is a touching song which begins quiet and gets more upbeat toward the end. It mixes Hebrew and Yiddish.

“Asher yoshit lo hamelech et sharvit hazahv v’chai. Vaani lo nikreti lavo el hamelech zeh shloshim yom,” Only a person to whom the king extends his golden scepter shall live. And I haven’t been called to the king for the past 30 days.

Another Purim song by Hill, Klain, and Gross is “Lech el Hamelech.” “U’Mordechai yoshev b’shaar hamelech. Lech el hamelech,” And Mordechai is sitting at the king’s gate. Go to the king. This song also begins quiet and turns upbeat.

Another beautiful choice is “Nafshi B’She’elati V’Ami B’Vakashati,” a Purim song by Yeshivat Ro’eh Yisrael in Yitzhar. The tune is a beloved niggun in the yeshiva.

“Im matzati chen b’einecha hamelech, v’im al hamelech tov, yinaten li nafshi b’she’elati v’ami b’bakashati,” If I have found favor with you, the king, and if it pleases the king, let my life be given to me with my request, and my people with my plea. Last year, I wrote here about an upbeat version of this song. This tune is slower, quieter, and more touching.

Finally, a few days ago, Yanky Ausch released “Lavo El Hamelech,” with lyrics from the Megillah. “Uv’chen avo el hamelech asher lo kadat,” If so, I will go to the king, which is not customary. This song is also very touching, has a slow rhythm, and as its YouTube description says, “brings a moment of depth within the days of happiness, and expresses the inner feeling that is awakened in anticipation of Purim.”

A Freilichen Purim. A Gitten Purim.

Share this article on WhatsApp: