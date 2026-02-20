Photo Credit: ChatGPT

Purim is a very special day to celebrate with joy!

G-d stopped an evil plan our people to destroy!

Human plots and plans, can often come to naught –

G-d sees inside our hearts, each good or evil thought.

I think the time is very ripe… the world is in a mess;

All Yidden, no exceptions, should start praying for a nes;

And Purim is an auspicious day for miracles to appear –

So let us hope we merit to witness miracles this year!

Talking about miracles – I can definitely say:

I hope for a special miracle on this Purim day!

To witness the downfall of a modern “Haman” man –

Before he can come up with a new anti-Jewish plan!

