I acquired a document this week that does not merely whisper history; it indicts it. It is an original letter from Rav Elchonon Wasserman, Hy”d, addressed to a supporter in Berlin in 1933. The date alone chills the blood: the 9th of Shevat, a mere six days after Adolf Hitler was appointed chancellor of Germany. Long before the world would claim it “didn’t know.”

The letter details the sudden collapse of financial support for the Baranovich Yeshiva. Benefactors had vanished. Funds had evaporated. The lifelines sustaining hundreds of talmidim had been severed almost overnight. Rav Elchonon records, with devastating simplicity, that even bread had become scarce.

Without indicating in writing the cause for the sudden change of the state of affairs of the yeshiva, he writes, “As a result, the majority of the yeshiva’s income has been drastically reduced, nearly to nothing, due to the crisis that has afflicted many of our fellow brethren among the Children of Israel, who were among the supporters of the institutions of our sacred Torah. May the Holy One have mercy upon them and restore to them all that they have lost.”

There is no hysteria here. No prophecy. Just reality arriving faster than anyone expected.

Contrary to the comforting fiction often repeated, Hitler’s rise did not require years to become economically catastrophic for German Jewry. While January 30, 1933 did not immediately bring formal laws confiscating Jewish property, it unleashed something just as effective: panic, paralysis, and collapse.

Jewish businessmen rushed to sell assets, move capital, or flee – often at ruinous losses – knowing full well what the Nazi platform promised. SA and SS thugs wasted no time harassing Jewish businesses, disrupting commerce, and poisoning daily life. Markets froze. Credit disappeared. Support networks abroad, including those sustaining great Torah institutions, imploded.

Within weeks, the regime moved from menace to machinery. On April 1 came the nationwide boycott of Jewish businesses. Days later, Jews were purged from the civil service, stripped of salaries and status. Exit taxes, capital controls, and coerced “sales” followed – the early stages of what would later be sanitized as “Aryanization.” By the time the world noticed, the damage was already done.

Rav Elchonon Wasserman would not live to see how far it went. He was murdered by Lithuanian collaborators at the Seventh Fort in Kovno on the 11th of Tammuz, 5701 – a gadol reduced to a statistic by men who required neither ideology nor bureaucracy to kill.

This letter stands as a refutation of every claim that the danger was unclear, that the suffering was gradual, that catastrophe announced itself politely. Torah institutions felt the noose tighten almost immediately. Hunger preceded legislation. Fear preceded policy. Collapse preceded annihilation. History did not begin in 1938. It began the moment evil was normalized. And Rav Elchonon, with no benefit of hindsight, recorded the cost in real time.

