Photo Credit: Saul Jay Singer

The wars between the young United States and the Barbary regencies of North Africa at the opening of the nineteenth century are usually told as a story of frigates, diplomacy, and the harsh calculus of tribute and ransom, but they are also a story of merchants, Mediterranean networks of traders, brokers, shipmasters, and consuls whose lives and livelihoods were frequently swept up into the violence and legal ambiguities of naval warfare. The case of David Valenzin, one of those human stories at the margins of better-known military narratives, is a story that intersects the operational aims of American naval officers, the procedural labyrinth of “prize” law, and the particular circumstances of Mediterranean Jewish mercantile life in the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries.

Advertisement





What survives in the record about Valenzin is largely fragmentary but consistent on several key points: he was a Jewish merchant connected with Venice and Tripoli; he was aboard or the proprietor of cargo on a vessel seized by American forces in the Mediterranean during the First Barbary War; his goods, which included perishable foodstuffs such as raisins, were adjudicated as prize and sold; he traveled to press a claim in the United States for restitution; and he died by suicide before his claim was finally adjudicated.

Contemporary American reports and later historiography consistently identify Valenzin as Jewish. For example, the January 1806 issue of a New England paper that reprinted material about the case explicitly referred to him as a “Jewish merchant from Venice” who was “captured by American forces” and whose goods were sold; the paper, reprinting a letter from General William Eaton regarding claims, links Valenzin’s fate to the procedural aftermath of the capture and the disposition of the cargo. Also, earlier in June 1803, Thomas Jefferson was made aware of Valenzin’s situation; Charles W. Goldsborough, a merchant who served as chief clerk of the Navy Department, writing to Jefferson, referred to Valenzin as a Jew and noted the complications around his status as a captured subject:

A Jewish merchant trading in the Mediterranean, David Vallanzino (sic) and his cargo were captured by the schooner Enterprize off Malta in January 1803…. Vallanzino, however, asserted that he was a citizen of Venice and that the vessel carrying his cargo was bound for Djerba, not Tripoli.

The First Barbary War (1801-1805) was precipitated by the premiums exacted by the North African regencies, including Tripoli, Algiers, Tunis, and Morocco upon shipping in the Mediterranean, all of which operated pirate fleets and claimed the right to hold foreign seamen for ransom or to demand tribute from foreign governments in return for safe passage. The United States, newly independent and increasingly active in trans-Mediterranean trade, faced a hard choice between continuing to pay such sums, which were nothing less than ransoms, or projecting naval force to protect its commerce.

The decision to dispatch American warships into the region set a stage in which ordinary merchant vessels and the goods of private traders could become entangled in captures, prize courts, and international quarrels about jurisdiction and belligerent rights. The commodores and captains who patrolled the sea were forced to make hasty decisions about the status of vessels they encountered, and the outcome of these decisions often depended on the vessel’s flag, apparent origin, and the sometimes-contradictory documentation aboard. In such an environment, merchants like David Valenzin could find themselves treated as enemy subjects or prize owners, depending on the interpretation of the captors and the subsequent notices of courts and governments.

The Valenzin Affair began in January 1803, when the U.S. squadron operating in the Mediterranean seized a prize, which various sources refer to a certain polacca (a Mediterranean sailing vessel), described in the records as the Paolina or Paulina (variants of the name appear). Among the contested ownership was a portion of the cargo said to belong to a merchant identified as Valenzin. Captain Richard Valentine Morris, commander of the Mediterranean Squadron in 1802 during the First Barbary War, sent him to the United States as a prisoner, and questions soon arose about whether he was a subject of Tripoli, and therefore legitimately associated with the enemy for prize purposes, or whether he was a neutral subject whose property had been unlawfully condemned. (Morris led an unsuccessful blockade of Tripoli, and his captaincy was revoked by President Jefferson in 1804.)

Morris attempted to follow the procedures of prize law, but the matter proved legally and diplomatically thorny because the cargo reportedly included property owned by nationals of various states and because consuls and foreign representatives sometimes intervened. The commodity question and nationality claims were sufficiently complicated so that the case was taken up in hearings before the United States Committee on Claims and attracted commentary in American newspapers and Congressional documents.

On November 8, 1803, Valenzin presented his Petition to the U.S. Congress:

PETITION of David Valenzin (Venetian merchant) to the Senate and House of Representatives. To the honorable the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States in Congress assembled: Your petitioner, David Valenzin, a citizen of the Republic of Venice, (residing in the City of Philadelphia) respectfully represents – That he is the proprietor of certain merchandise shipped from Venice and consigned to him in New-York, which merchandise, on its arrival at Tripoli, was under pretence of maritime capture, confiscated by the Dey of Tripoli, and disposed of without any redress on account of the said seizure. That your petitioner having obtained letters of marque against the subjects of the Dey of Tripoli, and having sailed in the ship Carolina, in a cruise against the said subjects, the commander thereof (Captain John [—]) in an engagement with a pirate ship, was himself captured, and with his vessel and cargo carried into Tripoli, and there kept confined in the prison at Tripoli, until he had surrendered on bond of two thousand dollars, and his vessel and cargo taken from him by the Dey, on the pretence of indemnity for damage. Your petitioner further represents – That being a merchant under the protection of the United States under the treaty of peace, and of the laws of the United States, and having taken the risk of maritime commerce, he relied upon the justice of his own government to protect his rights and property. But your petitioner is now totally deprived, by the act of the Dey of Tripoli, both of the advantage of his said commercial expeditions, and of his capital. Your petitioner therefore humbly prays – That your honorable bodies would take his case into consideration; and in their wisdom grant him such relief, by way of compensation or indemnity, as may be consistent with justice and the dignity of the United States; and he will ever pray &c. DAVID VALENZIN. Philadelphia, Nov. 8, 1803 Attest – J. R. Hamilton The minister plenipotentiary of the United States at the Court of Tripoli, &c.

In February 1804, a Congressional investigation into Valenzin’s case against the government found the sale of the Paulina’s cargo and treatment of Valenzin to be illegal and inappropriate. Questions remained regarding Valenzin’s statements of his citizenship – he claimed to be Austrian, but papers were found declaring his residency in Tripoli – but Congress found it highly irregular that he and his papers had been sent to the U.S. without the vessel or cargo in question. The investigation ultimately demurred on the question of whether the capture had even been legal, but James Madison argued that because there was no legally justified blockade in place at the time of the capture in January 1803, Valenzin’s nationality was irrelevant and his capture was illegal.

The U.S. governmental apparatus treated the matter as a claim worthy of relief: Congress enacted a private bill “for the relief of the legal representatives of David Valenzin, deceased” on March 26, 1804, an act that records both the government’s acknowledgment of the matter and the fact of Valenzin’s death by that date. That legislative response is a clear, contemporaneous documentary marker that the American government recognized a legal claim associated with Valenzin and that restitution was later deemed appropriate to be authorized by private act.

The contemporary press coverage and subsequent histories that identify Valenzin as Jewish highlight how the ethnicity and religion of a merchant were treated as salient descriptors in transnational maritime incidents. That Valenzin’s Jewishness is repeatedly mentioned suggests that observers, including American officers, reporters, and later historians, considered that his communal or religious identity was part of his public persona; however, the ready use of the term “Jew” in those accounts must be read carefully, because in the early nineteenth-century Mediterranean world, “Jew” often signaled a commercial identity as much as a ritual one. Merchants who identified as Jews occupied specific economic niches, and to Atlantic or European observers the term might have conveyed expectations about trade networks, commercial practices, or foreign allegiances. Where scholars have sought to place Valenzin within the social history of North African Jewry, they have tended to do so by inference from regional patterns rather than by pointing to surviving synagogue rolls, rabbinic responsa that name him, or family tombstone inscriptions that have been documented and linked to the United States record.

Beyond these basic procedural facts, the archival trail for Valenzin’s personal life, religious practice, and family is notably thin. The core primary American records, including prize lists, naval dispatches, the papers of Commodores and of the Department of State, the Committee on Claims reports, and finally the statute relieving his legal representatives, concentrate on nationality, ownership, and the technicalities of maritime prize. The historian Jacob Rader Marcus devoted a short treatment to the Valenzin Affair in a mid-twentieth-century Jewish studies volume; his overview culled the available material to underline both Valenzin’s identification as Jewish and the tragic shape of his legal struggle. While the National Library of Israel’s catalogue entry for Marcus’s piece provides bibliographic pointers, it also confirms the dearth of personal detail beyond his mercantile identity and the fatal outcome.

To contextualize this silence, it helps to situate Valenzin within the known patterns of Sephardi Mediterranean Jewish mercantile life in the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries. Jews who lived under Ottoman or semi-independent North African regimes often maintained commercial and familial links with port cities in Italy, particularly Livorno (Leghorn) and Venice, which had established Sephardi communities and extensive trade ties with North Africa. Many Jewish merchants from Tripoli and other North African ports had, over generations, familial or economic relationships with Italian Jewish merchants, sometimes holding a legal domicile in one city while conducting business from another. The U.S. records’ occasional phrasing – as, for example, identifying Valenzin as “of Venice” or “a citizen of Tripoli,” depending on the source – reflects these entangled identities: nationality and residency could be legally distinct from ethno-religious identity; such mobility helps to explain why contemporaries might label a man as a “Venetian Jew” in one notice and as a Tripolitan merchant in another without contradiction.

The legal arc of the Valenzin story is better documented than the personal arc. Naval dispatches and subsequent Committee on Claims hearings treated the question of whether the cargo in question was legitimately enemy property, and the capture of the vessel carrying Valenzin’s goods occurred at a time when the United States was attempting to assert naval power in the Mediterranean but lacked a settled domestic jurisprudence on captures that involved mixed nationalities and ambiguous flags. Morris and other commanders forwarded the captured vessel to port for prize adjudication, but the Imperial consuls and other foreign representatives would often dispute elements of the seizure. William Eaton, for his part, recorded the case in correspondence and emphasized that the situation raised questions of honor and national interest; the Founders Online edition of the Madison papers contains an abstract of Eaton’s letter specifically referencing the Valenzin matter and noting that the claimant appeared to seek redress. Congressional committee materials and nineteenth-century compilations of records (such as Dudley Knox’s multi-volume Naval Documents related to the Wars with the Barbary Powers) assemble some of these dispatches, and later narrative histories of the Barbary conflicts repeat the outline: capture, contested ownership, sale of the goods, attempted claim, and Valenzin’s suicide before final resolution. These consistent elements across independent documentary strata give strong convergent validity to the narrative core.

The fact that Congress found it necessary to pass a private relief act in favor of Valenzin’s legal representatives is important on several levels. Private relief acts were not unknown in the early republic; Congress occasionally authorized payment or restitution in individual cases where the legal or equitable merits seemed compelling and where no straightforward administrative remedy otherwise existed. That Congress acted for “the legal representatives of David Valenzin, deceased” in March 1804 indicates both that a formal attempt at redress was recognized and that Valenzin had passed away by that date. The private act is an unambiguous documentary signal that the U.S. legislative branch had been made aware of the circumstances and concluded that some measure of relief was warranted, and it is also a reminder that the U.S. government, though engaged in forceful measures against Tripoli, remained responsible, at least in the rhetorical and legal sense, for the consequences of prize adjudications conducted by its officers.

Exhibited here is an article from the front page of the Tuesday, January 21, 1806 Eastern Shore [Maryland] General Advertiser presenting a letter from Willaim Eaton, U.S. Consul to Tunisia (1799 – 1803) and one of the greatest heroes of America’s first Barbary War in Tripoli, to the U.S. Committee of Claims regarding the testimony of one Leon Rubin in support of Valenzin:

Our readers will probably recollect a very interesting report made during the session preceding the last, by the Committee of Claims, in the case of the unfortunate David Valenzin. Some persons having taken the liberty of representing that the committee were imposed upon, and that the circumstances stated in their report were unfounded, we publish the following letter from our distinguished countryman, Mr. Eaton, to John C. Smith, esq. chairman of the Committee of Claims, as substantiating those circumstances. For this publication at this time we have another reason. It, in some small degree, throws light on the character of Eaton, and evinces the sense entertained abroad of a just government. GRAND CAIRO, Dee. 26, 1804. SIR, This morning two Jewish merchants came, with essential oil of roses for sale, to the British Resident’s house, where I am. The were dressed in the habit of Egypt. But one of them speaking French intelligibly, took my attention. I entered into an enquiry concerning the actual state of commerce on this count, which naturally led him to mention the names of sundry commercial houses here; among others, that of Moses Valenzin. This name brought to my recollection the unfortunate Valenzin, whose case last winter, so seriously occupied the Committee of Claims, and whose fate so justly moved their sensibility. Engaged with the more immediate concerns, I do not know that my thoughts had once before turned to those events since my departure from America, But this accident induced particular enquiry; the result of which I thought too interesting to pass unnoticed: wherefore … I made the examination hereafter transcribed, as attested by these gentlemen. It corresponds so exactly with the account David Valenzin gave of himself, that it cannot, I am persuaded, be indifferent to you; especially as the justice of your report on that case, and consequent act of Congress, have been the subject of comment in certain circles. Enquiry made of a Jewish merchant in Grand Cairo, touching the story of David Valenzin. What is your name? “Leon Reubin.” Of what nation are you? “A Hebrew.” Where were you born? “In Leghorn, where my father is now established.” How many years have you been in Egypt? “Seven.” Do you belong to any commercial house? “To a house in Leghorn, by the name of Abraham Reuben, of which I am the agent here.” Are you acquainted with the Hebrew mercantile houses in Alexandria? “Yes; there are Lorca and Tilkey, the most considerable house; Moses Valenzin, a respectable merchant, and others of less note.” Has Moses Valenzin any relations? “He has a brother, David Valenzin, and an uncle.” Where is David Valenzin? “David Valenzin came to Alexandria with a cargo of wine; sold it to the commissary of the English Army; took a bill of exchange for half the avails, and cash for the other half. But, as he had no correspondent in England, he went to Smyrna and negotiated his bill for merchandise; which he put on board a vessel for Malta. He departed from Malta for Tripoli; and, near Malta, we learn, was taken by the Americans, who are at war with the Bashaw of Tripoli; and who have carried him-we how not where.” Do you know how long since David Valenzin was taken by the Americans? “No! It is two years and a half, or three years, since he left Egypt. I do not know how long he remained in Smyrna: but it is about twenty months since we heard he was taken.” Where was David Valenzin born? “David Valenzin was born in Venice, but came very young to Tripoli with his father, who was then a rich merchant.” Did Valenzin, the father, establish a house at Tripoli? “Yes.” Was the establishment, and was Valenzin under the protection of the Bashaw of Tripoli? “No. Both his father and himself always wore hats, and Christian habits – And his brother, at Alexandria, is now under the protection of the imperial flag, as a subject of the Emperor.” Has David Valenzin any wife, or children? “No; neither one nor the other: he was never married.” I have to inform you that David Valenzin is dead. “How! Dead!” Wars with Barbary powers. Yes. Impatient of the delay occasioned by want of documents in 219 his application for redress in the case of his capture; and, perhaps, despairing of a successful decision; he put an end to his own existence about ten months ago, in the Capitol of the United States. “Is it possible!” I saw him in his clotted blood. “Alas; Valenzin!-Too unfortunate Valenzin!-He twenty-eight or twenty-nine years of age!” Wept. was but about I have put these questions to you that I might learn Valenzin’s story; and that we might be enabled to find out his lawful heirs. “I know not that he has any heirs except his brother at Alexandria.”-Paused-“Or, perhaps, he may have left a sister in Tripoli; who must be very wretched.” You are at liberty to acquaint Moses Valenzin, of Alexandria, with the particulars of these questions; and with the information thence resulting. You may inform him also, that, the answers you have given to my questions being established as the truth of facts, there remain in deposit by the government of the United States, for the heirs of David Valenzin, between one and two thousand Spanish dollars; which will be transmitted to them by proper application to said government; or to the administrator of said Valenzin’s estate, thus deposited, appointed at the City of Washington. ATTESTATION “The above examination was made by William Eaton, esq. in the Italian language, and translated into English, verbatim, by Mr. Richard Farquhar, at Grand Cairo, in Egypt, December the 27th, 1804, in presence of the underwritten.” (Signed) Ta. O’Bannon, Lieut. Marines. R. W. Coldsborough, Purser U. S. Brig. Argus, Richd Farquhar.

Easton taking a strong position in favor of Valenzin’s claim is truly astonishing, given his virulent antisemitism and vociferous and open hatred of Jews. He was obsessed with Jews, whom he believed were united in conspiring against the interests of the United States, and numerous personal correspondence discuss “Jews” and “Hebrews” in disgusting derogatory terms, including “shylocks” and “Christ killers.” He complained that American affairs had been entrusted to “Jews, proverbial sharpers, limbs of a nation so apostate to righteousness that the long-suffering [name of G-d] hath for than a thousand years abandoned them as incorrigible villains… If G-d had abandoned the Jews, should not other nations consider him an authority?”

Ironically, Eaton was sympathetic to Valenzin, even offering helpful testimony on his behalf, as we see above. He took it upon himself to discover the late Valenzin’s living relatives and national affiliation, and he informed Valenzin’s surviving brother that “the answers you have given to my questions being established as the truth of facts; there remains in deposit by the government of the United States for the heirs of David Valenzin between one and two thousand Spanish dollars, which will be transported to them by proper application to said government.” Although part of Eaton’s motivation was to embarrass captain Morris, the American naval officer who had seized Valenzin’s property, it is clear he was sympathetic to Valenzin as a victim of injustice, despite his being a Jew.

It is worth noting how the Valenzin Affair has been used by later historians and commentators. Histories of the Barbary Wars sometimes mention the case to illustrate the legal ambiguities and the occasional miscarriages of justice that attend prize-taking in wartime, and Jewish-historical collections have seized upon the case as an example of Jewish mercantile vulnerability in the Mediterranean and as a juridical episode in which Jewish identity appears in U.S. legislative and naval records. The episode has therefore functioned as a touchstone in historiographical argument: about how navies treated neutral and non-combatant merchants, about the permeability of national identities in the Mediterranean commercial world, and about how Jews were represented in early American print and governmental documents. Where scholars have speculated – as, for example, about whether community leaders in Tripoli might have intervened on Valenzin’s behalf or whether his Venetian ties could have provided consular protection – such suggestions have been framed as hypotheses requiring further archival corroboration rather than as established facts.

The Valenzin Affair stands as a compelling episode in early American history, emblematic of the legal, diplomatic, and moral complexities that accompanied the young republic’s projection of naval power in the Mediterranean. In practical terms, the case revealed serious institutional gaps: prize law procedures were still being navigated, and U.S. naval officers had limited experience distinguishing neutral and enemy commerce in a region awash with intertwined identities and conflicting claims. That Congress ultimately passed a private act to compensate Valenzin’s heirs underscores how deeply the matter troubled American legislators; it was not simply a question of whether one merchant’s goods had been wrongly seized but, rather, whether the United States would uphold principles of justice and neutrality even in wartime.

The Valenzin Affair illustrates the double marginality in which many Mediterranean Jews of the era lived: economically central to networks of exchange, yet often elusive in the kinds of civic and communal records that survive in the archives of imperial or national states. The Barbary conflicts produced abundant official documentation because they involved naval action, diplomatic correspondence, prize courts, and Congressional oversight, which is why a figure like Valenzin appears in such sources at all. That Valenzin’s religious (or communal) identity was emphasized in public sources suggests that being Jewish was understood, in that era, not merely as a private matter but as a publicly salient characteristic, especially in a commercial and diplomatic context.

Over time, the Valenzin Affair has become a kind of touchstone in both naval and Jewish historiography. In military and diplomatic histories of the Barbary Wars, his case is often invoked to illustrate how prize law could go awry, or how the U.S. government sometimes mishandled claims by non-Americans. In Jewish historical scholarship, he appears as a tragic figure whose struggles reflect broader patterns of Jewish mercantile mobility, the ambiguity of national belonging, and the perils of being both a global trader and a xenophobic world. Ultimately, Valenzin’s story underscores how the early republic’s expansionist ambitions intersected with, and sometimes imperiled, the lives of individuals who did not neatly fit its political categories.

Share this article on WhatsApp: