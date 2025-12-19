Photo Credit: Courtesy

In the previous column we explored how the ego, when it swells and narrows perspective, distorts personality and fuels emotional illness. Ego-dystonic conditions—like depression and anxiety—feel painful even to the sufferer, while ego-syntonic traits—common in many personality disorders—feel “normal,” making change far less likely.

Despite this dysfunction, all of us still crave connection. Yet the ego, driven by unworthiness, substitutes control for connection—a counterfeit that only deepens suffering. When we try to control others, we block intimacy, fracture trust, and push away the very people we long to draw close.

Divide and Conquer

A lack of self-worth amplifies our reactions whenever we feel disrespected or unloved. This happens not only because—as we’ve seen—the more we identify with the false self, the more fragile, reactive, and easily wounded we become, but also for a simpler reason: if I don’t like myself, I instinctively assume you don’t like me either. We begin projecting our insecurities onto others’ behavior and convince ourselves we’re being mistreated because they “see the truth”—that we are unworthy.

The mind begins spinning narratives: a neutral glance becomes a glare, a missed call becomes deliberate avoidance, a word of critique becomes proof that we are fundamentally flawed. Over time, these distortions create an alternate reality in which rejection feels constant and persecution feels inevitable. Psychologists call this “rejection sensitivity”—a heightened vigilance for signs of disapproval that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. Research shows that people with high rejection sensitivity interpret ambiguous social cues as negative 70% more often than those with secure self-worth, even when objective observers see no rejection at all.

This cycle is self-perpetuating. Fear reinforces the belief that we don’t deserve love or connection, which in turn fuels anger—the ego’s counterfeit form of control, a desperate attempt to mask powerlessness.

From here, the leap into perceived rejection is almost inevitable. Once insecurity takes root, nearly any slight—whether real or imagined—can be interpreted as confirmation that we are unloved and unwanted. What might be a passing comment to one person becomes a crushing verdict to another whose self-worth is already in question.

Neuroscience reveals why this hurts so much: brain imaging studies show that social rejection activates the same neural pathways as physical pain. The anterior cingulate cortex—the brain region that processes the distress of a broken bone—lights up identically when we experience social exclusion. To the brain, emotional rejection isn’t metaphorically painful; it’s literally painful.

Feeling rejected in any form—whether through embarrassment, criticism, exclusion, or mockery—is excruciatingly painful and intensely feared. To the ego, rejection feels like genuine shame, an indictment of one’s worth. The egocentric psyche interprets rejection as a sign of inadequacy, believing it means: “I am unworthy of love. I am undeserving of good. Therefore, I cannot be safe, accepted, or at peace.”

It’s worth pausing here. Rejection stings for everyone, but for someone with fragile self-worth, it lands like a mortal blow. The pain is disproportionate because the rejection is not just about the moment—it confirms an already-existing suspicion that they are broken at the core.

Much of the unhappiness in life grows out of strained or failing relationships. Our emotional health both feeds on and fuels the quality of those connections. Letting someone into our emotional space requires a softening—a diminution—of the “I.” When the wall between “me” and “you” thins, real connection can form. But the ego resists this softening. It sees vulnerability as weakness, when in truth, vulnerability is the very condition for connection. When we are too self-absorbed, there is no room for another; our capacity to give and receive love becomes constricted or collapses altogether.

Egocentricity corrodes relationships. It destabilizes emotional well-being, erodes trust, and eats away not only at the psyche, but at the soul. The more we emulate our Creator—non-physical, free, independent—the closer we draw to Him. This closeness is not measured in physical space but in spiritual awareness, expressed through our resemblance to His attributes.

Hashem, being non-physical, has no form. So, when the Torah states that we are created b’tzelem Elokim (“in the Divine image”), it signals that human beings possess the freedom to forge ourselves through our actions. In this way, we resemble Hashem, Who is completely free and independent. [According to the Rambam (Hilchos Teshuvah 5:1) and many other commentators, man resembles Hashem by possessing free will.]

A person who lacks self-control distances himself from his Creator. We become, in effect, emotional addicts: enslaved by impulses and dependent on others to prop up a fragile ego. This dependence hollows out the self, leaving us restless, needy, and disconnected.

In the next column, we’ll see how, as the true self is eclipsed by the false “I,” vitality wanes, self-connection thins, and bitachon corrodes even further.

To be continued.

