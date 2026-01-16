Photo Credit: Courtesy

The Panic Protocol—What to Do When Your Body Goes to War with Reality

A panic attack is the mind’s equivalent of a false alarm. Nothing is wrong—but your body is convinced everything is wrong. Once the system switches into emergency mode, logic becomes useless. You can’t reason your way out, distract your way out, or “calm down” your way out. But you can regain control—quickly—by working with one core truth: A panic attack is not danger. It is discomfort misinterpreted as danger. It feels catastrophic but isn’t. It feels life-threatening but isn’t. Panic is the fire drill, not the fire. Once you understand the mechanics, you can respond with skill instead of fear.

Why Panic Feels So Real (Even Though It’s Not)

A panic attack happens when your brain misreads a normal sensation as a threat. Maybe your heart skips a beat. Maybe you feel slightly breathless. Maybe you stood up too quickly. Instead of saying “That’s normal,” your brain says, “Something’s wrong—sound the alarms.” Instantly, the sympathetic nervous system floods your body with adrenaline. Your heart pounds. Breathing accelerates. Limbs tingle. Vision narrows. You feel detached, dizzy, unreal. Those symptoms are frightening—and fear becomes gasoline.

The panic cycle: A sensation appears, you fear the sensation, fear amplifies the sensation, and your mind panics about the panic. This is why panic escalates so rapidly. You’re not reacting to reality—you’re reacting to your reaction. Panic looks like danger, sounds like danger, feels like danger, but it has no actual power beyond what fear grants it. The findings are clear: panic attacks are maintained by “fear of fear”—the catastrophic misinterpretation of normal anxiety sensations. Remove that misinterpretation, and panic loses its fuel.

The Golden Rule: Don’t Fight Panic. Ride It.

You cannot stop a panic attack by resisting it. Resistance is interpreted by your brain as confirmation that danger is real. That’s why most people spiral—they try too hard to stop what they’re feeling. Fighting panic is like trying to stop a wave with your hands. You don’t stop waves—you ride them. When you stop resisting, the wave crests and falls naturally. Panic attacks, when not fed by fear, peak within 60-180 seconds and then collapse under their own weight. The body cannot maintain that level of activation without sustained threat interpretation.

The Four-Step Panic Protocol

Step 1: Acknowledge. Say softly in your mind: “This is a panic attack. My body is misfiring. I am safe.” As we discussed two columns ago, labeling defuses fear, with research showing that verbally identifying emotions reduces amygdala activity by up to 50%. That’s pretty good!

Step 2: Accept. Instead of fighting sensations, accept them: “I’m going to let this wave pass through my body.” Allow the sensations without trying to stop them. Acceptance removes the accelerant. Panic cannot grow if you’re not feeding it fear. This is counterintuitive but clinically proven. Acceptance-based approaches to panic show a dramatic reduction in panic frequency compared to control interventions. (Additionally, you can use the 2-4 breathing pattern from Column 1 (2 seconds in, 4 seconds out).)

Step 3: Anchor. Pick one sensory anchor: a fixed point in front of you, your feet pressing into the floor, the feeling of your hands touching, or a slow breath in and out. Your mind wants to leave the present. Anchoring prevents that drift. Physiologically, grounding stabilizes the vagus nerve, slowing the panic response. Psychologically, it teaches your brain: “We stay here. Not in imagined futures.”

Step 4: Allow. This is the final, crucial step: Give the panic permission to peak. “Go ahead. Do what you need to do.” This sounds counterintuitive, but it’s the move that breaks the cycle. Avoidance signals real threat. Permission signals false alarm. When you allow panic, you stop the internal war. And panic cannot survive peace. The wave will crest—typically within 60-180 seconds—then collapse.

Why This Works: The Neuroscience

Panic is driven by the amygdala, not the thinking brain. You cannot out-logic an amygdala. But you can stop giving it reasons to stay activated. Acceptance plus anchoring signals the brain: “Stand down.” It listens.

Integrated Practice

During panic, execute this sequence: Label (“This is panic. I’m safe.”), Accept (“I’ll let this pass through.”), Anchor (Choose one physical point of focus), and Allow (“Do what you need to do.”). Then add controlled breathing: 2 seconds in, 4 seconds out, for 20 cycles. Over time, this retrains your nervous system to stop interpreting normal sensations as threats. You experience fewer panic attacks—and when they appear, you dismantle them effortlessly.

The Torah Perspective: Walking Through the Valley

Dovid HaMelech didn’t write, “I will avoid the valley of the shadow of death.” He wrote, “Even as I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil.” Courage is not the absence of fear. Courage is the decision not to become afraid of fear. The panic wave is the valley. You walk through it—not around it, not against it. Through it. And when you do, you discover: the wave never had power. Your fear of the wave did.

Next week: We tackle the problem beneath most anxiety and fear—overthinking. You’ll learn why your mind spirals, why telling yourself to “stop thinking” never works, and the five practical tools that shut down mental loops within minutes.

