One of the most famous stories in business lore involves two executives sent to explore opportunities to sell shoes in Africa in the 1950s. Both surveyed the same markets and observed the same reality: almost nobody wore shoes.

The first cabled back: “Situation hopeless. Nobody wears shoes here.”

The second cabled back: “Glorious opportunity! Nobody wears shoes here yet.”

Same facts. Opposite conclusions. One saw an insurmountable barrier. The other saw an untapped market.

This is not about optimism versus pessimism. It is about how our values shape what we perceive as possible.

The difference was not in their eyesight but in their interpretive framework. One looked for confirmation of existing demand. The other looked for the potential to create it.

Business history is filled with similar moments. When Reed Hastings was charged a $40 late fee by Blockbuster, most customers would have grumbled and paid. Hastings saw a broken business model and founded Netflix. When the 2008 financial crisis devastated the economy, most investors retreated in fear. The founders of Airbnb saw millions of people desperate for supplemental income and launched a platform that transformed hospitality. When the dot-com bubble burst in 2000, many declared the internet a failed experiment. Google and Amazon saw cheap talent, reduced competition, and room to build.

The pattern repeats: opportunity and obstacles often wear the same face. What separates those who seize the moment from those who retreat is the lens through which they interpret what they see.

This idea sits at the heart of Parshat Yitro.

Two different audiences hear the same news: the Jewish people have left Egypt after centuries of slavery. G-d has split the sea, provided manna from Heaven, and defeated Egypt’s army without the Israelites lifting a weapon. The story spreads across the region. Everyone hears it. Yet the responses could not be more different.

Amalek hears the story and attacks. They see a vulnerable nation in the desert and strike without provocation. The Sages teach that Amalek’s attack was ideological, not strategic. They wanted to diminish the awe the Exodus had inspired. Their interpretation was one of threat and hostility.

Yitro hears the same story and converts. He is a priest of Midian, a man of status and influence. Yet when he hears what G-d has done for the Jewish people, he is moved to awe. The Torah tells us, “Yitro rejoiced over all the good that G-d had done for Israel” (Exodus 18:9). He does not merely admire from afar. He joins the people in the desert, brings his family, and binds his destiny to theirs. Where Amalek sees a threat, Yitro sees truth. Where Amalek attacks, Yitro aligns.

The facts were identical. The responses were polar opposites.

This dynamic appears again when the Jewish people approach the Land of Israel. Moshe sends twelve spies to scout the land. All of them see the same terrain: fortified cities, powerful inhabitants, and extraordinary produce. Ten spies return with a report of despair. They observe that people are dying and conclude that the land itself is hostile, a place that devours those who enter it. “The land consumes its inhabitants” (Numbers 13:32), they declare.

Yehoshua and Calev witness the same deaths and reach the opposite conclusion. They understand that G-d is creating an aversion to protect the spies. What the ten spies see as a curse, Yehoshua and Calev see as providence. Same observation. Opposite meaning.

The Talmud emphasizes that the spies were not fools or cowards. They were leaders, men of intelligence and stature. Their failure lay not in what they saw, but in how they framed it. Fear shaped their perception. Yehoshua and Calev allowed faith to shape theirs.

Entrepreneurship demands this same shift in perception. The barriers that stop most people often become the moat that protects your opportunity. High costs deter competitors. Regulatory complexity creates a defensible niche. A market that does not yet exist allows you to define it.

When everyone sees only obstacles, the person who sees potential has the entire field to themselves.

This is why great entrepreneurs often seem to operate in a different reality. They are not ignoring the challenges. They are interpreting difficulty through a different framework. They do not ask, “Why is this hard?” They ask, “What does this difficulty make possible?”

The question is never whether challenges exist. They always do. The real question is whether you see them as reasons to retreat or as the very conditions that create your opening.

Yitro heard about the Exodus and saw the presence of G-d. Amalek heard the same story and saw a target. One response led to eternal connection. The other led to eternal enmity. The choice was not in the facts. It was in the interpretation.

So when you encounter resistance, ask yourself: Am I seeing this like Amalek, or like Yitro? Like the ten spies, or like Yehoshua? The facts in front of you are neutral. The meaning you assign to them will shape everything that follows.

