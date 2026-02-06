A great idea, to me it would seem –
If someone could invent an anti-media vaccine,
Which would render rational people immune
From becoming influenced by every idiot and loon!
So many now, addicted to social media talk –
It’s time that from this daze and stupor they awoke!
Their minds captive, addicted, they waste away the days…
We need a vaccine to stop this dangerous malaise!
I’d call it ANTI-social media, if you ask me –
Where every prejudice is posted there to see…
So much hatred and evil, deception and lies –
Brainwashing…so many people fail to realize.
And sadly, people who are lonely, talking to AI –
Perhaps, human contact, for a change they should try;
What happened to using our own brain and mind?
Solutions and answers to problems attempting to find.
Where will it lead us in the future? I greatly fear;
How much in our lives will it come to interfere?
AI may seem knowledgeable, helpful, and smart –
But does it possess a soul, a conscience and a heart?