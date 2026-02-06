Photo Credit: ChatGPT

A great idea, to me it would seem –

If someone could invent an anti-media vaccine,

Which would render rational people immune

From becoming influenced by every idiot and loon!

Advertisement





So many now, addicted to social media talk –

It’s time that from this daze and stupor they awoke!

Their minds captive, addicted, they waste away the days…

We need a vaccine to stop this dangerous malaise!

I’d call it ANTI-social media, if you ask me –

Where every prejudice is posted there to see…

So much hatred and evil, deception and lies –

Brainwashing…so many people fail to realize.

And sadly, people who are lonely, talking to AI –

Perhaps, human contact, for a change they should try;

What happened to using our own brain and mind?

Solutions and answers to problems attempting to find.

Where will it lead us in the future? I greatly fear;

How much in our lives will it come to interfere?

AI may seem knowledgeable, helpful, and smart –

But does it possess a soul, a conscience and a heart?

Share this article on WhatsApp: