There are now countless platforms that allow people to place bets on sports, geopolitics, financial outcomes, crypto, casino games, and more. Since some argue that the stock market is just another form of gambling, I’m wondering whether wagering on these other areas could fit into an investment strategy. All these activities are uncorrelated with traditional assets like stocks, bonds, and real estate, and they might improve returns over time if I’m willing to research my bets. Would you recommend taking advantage of this trend and speculating in these areas to enhance my portfolio’s performance, and what is the rationale behind your answer? – Yeshiva student

Let’s be clear: Gambling is not investing. It’s a corrosive habit that erodes wealth and undermines sound financial decision-making. While the platforms used to gamble may be slick and the opportunities seem endless, the risks far outweigh any potential rewards and will likely cause you to lose money over time.

However, let’s tackle each part of your question so you make smart decisions with your money and don’t blow it on narishkeit.

Gambling vs. investing: Let’s first distinguish between investing and gambling. The line between the two has blurred in recent years, especially with platforms like Robinhood offering both stock trading and sports betting. However, Robinhood is not built for long-term investors. It caters to speculators chasing thrills, not disciplined savers building wealth. Financial firms may continue to drift into gambling territory if there’s money to be made, which makes it even more important for investors to stay grounded.

At its core, investing means allocating capital to a productive enterprise. When you buy a stock, you’re purchasing a stake in a business that sells goods or services and generates cash flow. Real estate offers tangible value with property you can see, use, and rent out. Bonds represent loans to businesses or governments, with interest paid in return. These are vehicles for long-term growth, grounded in economic activity.

Gambling, by contrast, seeks profit from volatility itself. It’s not about value creation; it’s about guessing outcomes. Whether it’s betting on a game, a political event, or a crypto swing, the goal is to win based on chance, not productivity. When financial markets are treated like casinos through day-trading, meme-stock chasing, or speculative hedging, the line between investing and gambling disappears, but the consequences remain.

Dangers of gambling: The dangers of gambling are well-documented. In the U.S., about 22% of adults placed a sports bet in the past year. Online gambling continues to rise, with participation jumping from 6% to 10% of adults. Globally, nearly half of adults and 18% of adolescents gambled in the past year. Online formats are especially risky. Nearly 16% of adults and 26% of adolescents who use online casinos or slot products develop a gambling disorder. Sports betting also shows elevated addiction rates.

Surveys of U.S. online sports bettors reveal troubling behavior. More than half chase losses, nearly 40% bet more than they feel comfortable with, and over a third report shame after losing. A quarter have lost $500 or more in a single day, and nearly 10% have sought help for gambling problems. Young adults are particularly vulnerable, and early exposure often leads to long-term issues. Public perception is shifting too, with 43% of Americans now viewing legal sports betting as harmful to society.

Halachic considerations: Beyond the financial and psychological risks, gambling raises serious ethical and halachic concerns. In Jewish tradition, gambling is consistently viewed as problematic. For example, the Talmud disqualifies dice players from serving as witnesses, reflecting a moral distrust of those who profit from games of chance. One opinion sees gambling winnings as asmachta, or money taken without full consent. Rambam goes further, calling gambling rabbinically prohibited and labeling it wasteful and unproductive. A Jew’s life, he writes, should be devoted to Torah growth or meaningful work that benefits society and not speculation detached from value creation.

In a recent mussar schmooze, Rav Aryeh Lebowitz of Yeshiva University highlighted how gambling has become normalized, even among yeshiva students. This trend reflects a deeper distortion in how we view money, with a casual attitude toward financial responsibility, diminished respect for honest effort (hishtadlut), and desires shaped by status and advertising rather than substance. Torah views money as a Divine trust, not a toy. Financial blessing comes through responsible effort and siyata d’Shmaya, not shortcuts or games of chance.

Real-life scenario: While I advise people to avoid speculation of any kind, I understand the appeal. Everyone knows a friend or colleague who boasts about a big win on a sports bet, casino game, or lucky day-trading streak. What we rarely hear about are the far more common losses. It’s human nature to broadcast our victories and stay quiet about our failures.

I’ll never forget the client who came to my office proudly showing off his day‑trading “success.” He handed me his phone so I could scroll through his trading app and admire his winners. As I looked through his positions, I noticed several holdings that had dropped more than 80 percent in value. When I asked why he hadn’t mentioned those, he brushed them off as irrelevant and insisted he preferred to focus on his winners. It sounded absurd, but it was also completely human. We all want to highlight our successes and ignore our mistakes.

The problem is that investing doesn’t work that way. If you make too many mistakes, or even a few very big ones, you can derail your financial future. Gambling only increases the likelihood of those mistakes. It raises the probability of destroying a family’s finances, not improving them.

Bottom line: For investors, the takeaway is clear. Risk in pursuit of productive growth is legitimate. Risk in pursuit of thrill or “easy money” is spiritually corrosive and will likely be financially devastating. The difference lies not just in strategy, but in mindset. Investing requires patience, discipline, and humility. Gambling feeds impulsivity, ego, and fantasy.

I’m not a rabbi or posek, but I strongly discourage gambling of any kind. It’s a slippery slope, and the tradeoffs are rarely worth it. Tying your financial future to chance is irresponsible and unlikely to end well. A sound investment strategy avoids speculation on sports outcomes, geopolitical events, or market timing. Instead, it focuses on long-term goals, diversified portfolios, and steady progress.

A good rule of thumb is if an investment feels exciting or gets your adrenaline pumping, it’s probably speculation. The best investment strategies are plain vanilla and boring. That’s not a flaw; it’s a feature of how to build long-term wealth, afford a frum lifestyle, and achieve all your goals in life.

