Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The candle represents so many fundamental ideas in the Torah world. The candle represents mitzvos: Ner mitzvah vi’Torah ohr. The candles of the Mikdash represent wisdom and the candles on Chanukah remind us of Hashem’s miracles during dark times.

Advertisement





One thing they all have in common is the unique character of the candle which shares its light without diminishing its own ability to shine. Just as the flame of a candle can do so, so too can the ideas that the candle represents. Mitzvos, wisdom and indeed Hashem’s miracles, which we publicize this season, are all enhanced by and meant to be shared with others.

Share this article on WhatsApp: