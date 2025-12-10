Photo Credit: Jewish Press

 

Candles seem to be used in a lot of different ways for Jewish people. I personally was never sure what happens at Orthodox bat mitzvahs, but I just know that it may or may not involve some sort of candle ceremony. A good way to “bagel” someone if you’re not sure they’re an observant Jew is to ask them what time candle-lighting is. If they look at you like you’re insane, they truly have no idea how insane a short Friday can truly be and why you’ll be leaving work at 3 p.m. all winter. To many observant Jews, just the mere words “candle-lighting” will make sweat drip down their backs and evoke feelings of sheer panic.

A havdalah candle used to have a neutral connotation, up until seminaries started telling women the narishkeit that however high they hold it will apparently determine the height of their future husband. (The Gemara says that if a woman stands on a chair while holding the havdalah candle, she’ll marry Shaquille O’Neal.)

Whenever a company or non-Jewish institution must issue a statement of solidarity or seasonal greetings to the broader Jewish community, they always show a menorah for some reason, no matter what the message is about or no matter what holiday it is; it’s not a meaningful message from the goyish world without some candles.

Eli Lebowicz is a standup comedian who recently had open-heart surgery, despite being in his mid-thirties. While he can’t drive for the next few weeks, he feels like a teen who needs a ride to the movies and a 75-year-old who exercises by walking around the mall. He is grateful to the Jewish community for their well wishes, check-ins, recommendations of better cardiologists, and general life advice. You can give him mussar at Lebowicz@gmail.com.