Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Candles seem to be used in a lot of different ways for Jewish people. I personally was never sure what happens at Orthodox bat mitzvahs, but I just know that it may or may not involve some sort of candle ceremony. A good way to “bagel” someone if you’re not sure they’re an observant Jew is to ask them what time candle-lighting is. If they look at you like you’re insane, they truly have no idea how insane a short Friday can truly be and why you’ll be leaving work at 3 p.m. all winter. To many observant Jews, just the mere words “candle-lighting” will make sweat drip down their backs and evoke feelings of sheer panic.

Advertisement





A havdalah candle used to have a neutral connotation, up until seminaries started telling women the narishkeit that however high they hold it will apparently determine the height of their future husband. (The Gemara says that if a woman stands on a chair while holding the havdalah candle, she’ll marry Shaquille O’Neal.)

Whenever a company or non-Jewish institution must issue a statement of solidarity or seasonal greetings to the broader Jewish community, they always show a menorah for some reason, no matter what the message is about or no matter what holiday it is; it’s not a meaningful message from the goyish world without some candles.

Share this article on WhatsApp: