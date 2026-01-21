Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The word father carries layers of meaning: authority and warmth. It crystallized during a moment from my teenage years that has stayed with me ever since.

In sleep-away camp, I began to think of the mistakes I had made and the sins I felt I had accumulated over the years. The weight of that realization sat heavily on my heart. I confided in my sister, unsure of what to do with these feelings. She suggested that I speak to my father.

The following week, on visiting day, I nervously began pouring out my heart, preparing myself for disappointment or rebuke. Before I could even finish, my father stopped me and said, “There is no need to tell me what you did wrong; I love you, and I forgive you.”

Those words were transformative. In that moment, the burden I had been carrying became lighter. The power was not only in the forgiveness itself, but in who it came from, a father I admired and revered, who saw me, heard me, and chose love.

That experience opened my heart to a deeper truth. Hashem, our Ultimate Father, is infinitely more capable of this love. When we approach Him with sincerity and humility, our relationship becomes the key, unlocking forgiveness, compassion, and the freedom to release what weighs us down.

