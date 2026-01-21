Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The word “father” – Av in Hebrew – holds deep resonance in both Torah and soul. To the Ba’al Shem Tov, the essence of healing is found in returning to the awareness of Avinu Malkeinu – our Father, our King – who is not distant, but intimately present in every breath.

When the Israelites wandered in the desert, each moment of fear or lacking was met with Divine fatherly love – water from a rock, manna from the heavens. The Ba’al Shem Tov taught that everything we experience is a customized lesson of love from our Father in Heaven, designed to guide our souls toward wholeness.

In today’s world, where many suffer from emotional wounds rooted in broken trust, abandonment, or confusion around fatherhood, the Torah reintroduces us to the ultimate, unchanging Father – One who sees, hears, understands, and never withdraws His love.

From a healing perspective, reconnecting with the concept of Hashem as Father gently rewires the nervous system. It invites safety. It soothes the inner child. It restores identity. We are not lost. We are not alone. We are held.

The Ba’al Shem Tov reminds us: even when we feel far, a child is never truly distant from their Father. The moment we turn inward with sincerity, we are embraced anew.

May we walk through this week with the calming clarity that we are children of a compassionate Father – and in that knowing, find healing, strength, and peace.

