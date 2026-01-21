Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Being a father is the most important thing I will do in my life, and it has given me my greatest gifts (named Rivka, Aidel, Sara, Kehos, Munya, Menachem Mendel, and Moshe) and my greatest lessons.

I’m incredibly grateful to have the greatest possible example of what Jewish fatherhood looks like in my own father, she’yichye, an everlasting source throughout my childhood of unconditional love, support, and care, and the consummate living example of what it means to be a man, a Jew, a father, and an emissary of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

Being a father has also given me a greater understanding of my relationship with my Father in heaven. When I look at my own children and feel my heart overcome with love, I better appreciate the love that our Avinu She baShemayim has for each one of us. When I judge people based on how they treat my children, I have a better appreciation for the mitzvah of ahavas Yisrael, loving your fellow as yourself.

In His first ever public statement, the Rebbe taught that the love of Torah, Hashem, and love of your fellow Jew are all one.

As a Tatty, it’s simple. You don’t love me if you don’t love my children, and if you do show care for my children, I can forgive any faults. The quickest way to a beloved relationship with our Father in Heaven it to show constant care and affection for his children here on Earth.

