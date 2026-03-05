Photo Credit: Jewish Press

While this word is most frequently associated with an event celebrating an engagement, albeit one in which fewer and fewer speeches are actually shared, for me, it will forever be associated with my Opa. Without fail, every time I would see him, he would either say, “You want to hear a vort” or ask me to share one with him. Those warm exchanges of Torah thoughts, ranging from how to remember which columns in the Torah don’t begin with a vav to different aspects of the Avos’ middos and details of specific mitzvos, were a constant in our relationship and left a lasting impression on me.

To be honest, they transformed my feelings towards a “vort.” I used to dismiss a “vort” as a shallow thought meant for light conversation or sharing a cute idea. However, looking back, it represents a way of bringing Torah into every conversation, transmitting thoughts and ideas that are personal and beloved and a lifelong exchange of holy words impervious to circumstances or environment.

