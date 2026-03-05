Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I remember sitting in a chair, my neck stiff, while a stylist pinned back every stray hair and a makeup artist carefully layered on a version of me that felt ready for a stage. I was wearing a dress so heavily filled with sequins that it felt like a shimmering suit of armor. That night, the word “vort” was a destination. It was a singular event, a milestone marking my engagement to my husband. Back then, a vort was something passive; a celebration I walked into simply by looking the part.

Now that I’ve been married for over a decade, that definition has undergone a thorough overhaul. I’ve realized that if I only associate a vort with a sequined dress and a party, I’m missing the actual power of the concept. The traditional definition, a meaningful connection to the words of Torah, has evolved from an event into a daily mission. It’s an active search for depth in the middle of a very busy life.

The girl in the sequin dress was celebrating a milestone, but the woman I am today is celebrating a continuous relationship with the Infinite. The vort is no longer a one-time party but the daily pursuit of finding meaning in the mundane.

