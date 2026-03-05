Photo Credit: Jewish Press

A vort is a Yiddish word that is generally used in one of two contexts.

The first one is a small short thought about the Torah. A longer thought might be called a d’var Torah, but a short idea is often referred to as a vort.

For example, often times a vort will be told at a Shabbat table. It’s meant to transmit a thought on the Torah without giving a long speech that might not be appropriate for the specific audience.

The second one is a small gathering at a Jewish wedding. It’s usually something that involves the friends of the broom who sit in a separate room than the rest of the wedding and sit around singing soulful songs, and sometimes it is accompanied by alcoholic beverages and some small finger food.

Oh, and there is one more meaning. A new TV show on Israeli TV is also called Vort.

