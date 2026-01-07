Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Chizuk means strengthening, as in “I need chizuk” – to be encouraged and empowered. The question is, would another’s encouragement enable a 98 lb. weakling to raise a 250 lb. barbell?

When Moshe Rabbeinu charged Yehoshua with the responsibility of succeeding him as leader, he fortified him with chizuk by saying Chazak v’ematz, be strong and courageous (Devarim 31:7). Likewise, Hashem repeats it to Yehoshua three times! (Yehoshua 1:6, 7, 19). Apparently, it worked.

But how? If one is strong, why does he need strengthening; and if not, how will it help?

The Mishna in Avos (4:1) says: Who is strong? He who conquers his [evil] inclination. Moral strength is measured in one’s ability to access one’s latent strength not readily accessible. Resolve and resilience are required to dig deep, to reframe one’s mindset to tap the underlying power which is already within us. It is up to us to determine if we want to make the effort to evoke it. This conscious choice is the difference between being weak or strong.

The Shpoler Zaida was travelling to the Mezritcher Magid by foot. A wagon driver whose wagon got bogged down in the mud saw him walking by and asked him to help him pull it out the wagon. The Shpoler Zaida said, “I can’t lift such a heavy load.” The disappointed wagon driver said, “Mozhesh da nye chotchesh” – you are able, but you are unwilling. The Shpoler Zaida took his words to heart and went to help him. As soon as he put his hand on the wagon, the wagon emerged from the mud!

Which leads to the conclusion that whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right!

