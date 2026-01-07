Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Chizuk can be translated as strength or encouragement. But it’s not about pushing harder or “being strong” in the way we usually think about it. Chizuk is the kind of strength that comes from being supported.

We often treat strength like a solo sport, as if needing help means we’re failing somehow. Chizuk reminds us that real strength is often built through connection. Through someone reminding you that you’re capable when you’re doubting yourself. Through feeling seen, understood, or simply not alone.

Chizuk doesn’t have to be big or dramatic. It can be a thoughtful text, a few supportive words, or someone just sitting with you without trying to fix anything. These moments don’t make challenges disappear, but they can make them feel more manageable.

We all need chizuk at different points in our lives. And we all have opportunities to offer it, often without realizing how much it might matter. A little encouragement can go a long way when someone is feeling overwhelmed, discouraged, or worn down.

Strength isn’t always about holding it all together. Sometimes it’s about letting yourself be held and helping someone else do the same.

