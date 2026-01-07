Photo Credit: Jewish Press

It’s the thing you need when you’re down, it’s a thing you can gift to anyone. It’s a uniquely human concept where one person can uphold or strengthen another with words, a look, or a reminder that the thing you’re doing might be the very thing you were born for.

It’s a beautiful thing really because it doesn’t cost money but it is invaluable to the person who needs it. It can be built upon past generations and it can be used as inspiration for the future.

No matter who you are, no matter where you come from, it is a gift you can give to others. It’s generosity, where one person sees what the other needs, and strives to provide it, and what is more G-dly than that?

It is boundless, it is endless, and the more you give, the more you receive.

It is something we should provide to one another, in any situation. It’s something that builds us all as individuals and upholds us as a nation.

Chizuk – do it.

