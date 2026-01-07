Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Chizuk, “to be strong,” is often experienced as a strengthening derived from some external source of inspiration. We all have appreciated some good chizuk at one point in our lives. Yet chizuk that relies solely on inspiration can be too ephemeral to manifest sustained progress or the desired results. Enduring chizuk requires processes, patterns of behavior, and sacrifice. Enduring chizuk is not a feeling; it’s an avodah.

As it says in Pirkei Avos, “Who is strong? One who conquers his impulse.” Chazal and behavioral science converge on the same principle: inner strength is built up through repeated, values-aligned action – choosing structure over impulse and obligation over comfort. These choices rarely feel inspiring in the moment, yet they are precisely what can transform our lives over time. Chizuk, then, is not found only in moments that lift us, but in the disciplined commitments we refuse to abandon. So next time chizuk hits you, intentionally look for ways to build and sustain it. “Chazak! Chazak! Ve’nischazeik!”

