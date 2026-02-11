Photo Credit: Jewish Press

It is the purest, most uncut chutzpah to be asked to write an article about chutzpah while stranded on Yeshiva Week. This is not a theoretical exercise; this is field research conducted in flip-flops, surrounded by children who have been sugared into feral joy. Yeshiva Week is supposed to be a sacred time when parents temporarily abandon structure, schedules, and dignity in exchange for overcrowded resorts and $19 smoothies. Yet here I am, expected to wax philosophical about audacity while my phone battery clings to life and someone is loudly negotiating pool noodle rights.

Chutzpah, by definition, is boldness bordering on nerve. So really, expecting this article now is not ironic; it’s a live demonstration. It’s the literary equivalent of asking someone to deliver a shiur while waiting on a Disney line. The real chutzpah isn’t being written about; it’s being practiced. And honestly? The fact that I’m actually writing this, instead of hiding under a beach chair pretending there’s no service, proves only one thing: chutzpah works.

