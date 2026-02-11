Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Chutzpah is one of those rare words that immigrated, assimilated, and then promptly took over the place. It arrived quietly from Yiddish – hat in hand, vowels slightly bent at the shoulders – and now struts around English as if it owns the joint. We tried to Englishize it: nerve, gall, audacity, but they lacked the moral complexity. Chutzpah is boldness with eye contact.

At its core, chutzpah is doing something you know you probably shouldn’t do, while fully expecting admiration for having done it. It isn’t ignorance or innocence. Chutzpah knows exactly what it’s doing – and does it anyway, often with a shrug saying, “Relax, it’ll work out.”

There’s a classic definition, often attributed to Leo Rosten: chutzpah is the man who kills his parents and then pleads for mercy because he’s an orphan. Extreme, yes – but the structure holds. Chutzpah turns wrongdoing into a claim on your sympathy. If done well, you almost admire the nerve.

In small doses, chutzpah is admirable. It’s the immigrant opening a business with more confidence than capital, the student raising a hand without full certainty, the job candidate asking for more because, why not? In larger doses, it curdles into entitlement – brazenness dressed up as confidence.

And context matters. When we do it, it’s initiative. When they do it, it’s chutzpah.

English would be poorer without this word. “Audacity” sounds judgmental. “Confidence” sounds clinical. Only chutzpah captures that uniquely human blend of courage, cheek, optimism, and selective moral blindness.

A word that doesn’t ask permission – exactly as it should be.

