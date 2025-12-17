Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I decided that I’d put a unique “spin” (pun intended) on one of the iconic symbols of Chanukah – the dreidel – the spinning top. In terms of its relative importance, it is overshadowed by the traditional foods associated with the holiday: mouth-watering potato latkes, crispy potato patties, and sufganiyot, donuts in various delicious incarnations – jelly, chocolate, sprinkle , caramel and so forth. And to a lesser degree, there is chocolate gelt, tin-foiled covered coins made of dark or milk chocolate.

Advertisement





However, the dreidel should be celebrated as the healthiest and financially friendly Chanukah item. The dreidel is not fattening – it is 100 percent fat-free, sugar-free and salt-free. Fried in oil, latkes and donuts are saturated with calories and unhealthy sugars and fat. Both would be perfect for bears pre-hibernation. I imagine cardiologists and dentists celebrate Chanukah with extra glee! The chocolate gelt is not as unhealthy, but can kids and adults stop after one or two pieces?

Dreidels are quite inexpensive and reusable year after year. But the cost of a few dozen donuts that are required for eight days can compete with a week’s tuition! And latkes, if bought, are a close second, as are the dozens of eggs and potatoes for homemade latkes.

At least there are songs about the dreidel. Finally, it gets the recognition it deserves!

Share this article on WhatsApp: