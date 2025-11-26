Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Gefilte fish was the first very Jewish food I tried. I was 16 years old, dating a Reform Jewish boy, and I was sitting at his Passover table. I only knew about Passover from the “Rugrats” Passover special. I was not born Jewish, so I’d never participated in the holiday before. The gefilte fish was the jarred kind, covered in some sort of jelly substance, sitting in the Jewish section of the supermarket alongside stale matzahs and yahrzeit candles for who knows how long.

I took one bite, said, “Blech!” and washed it down with the only drink I had, extremely sweet Manischewitz. When I look back, I think, “Did this somehow ignite my urge to become Jewish?” NO! Not at all. A warm challah from my local Chabad did it instead.

However, it is a funny little story, and it teaches us an important lesson: Whether you are serving Jewish or non-Jewish guests, do yourself a favor and get the baked gefilte fish… with a side of Baron Herzog wine, please. Your taste buds will thank you.

