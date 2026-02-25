Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Kvetching is easy. It fills silence and gives discomfort somewhere to land. It is often how Jewish small talk begins. Not “How are you?” but “Did you hear about…” or “I am not complaining, but…” which, of course, always means we are.

Advertisement





Complaints create instant connection. Someone mentions the weather, the food, or how the kugel managed to be both dry and somehow soggy, and suddenly everyone is involved. Kvetching is the warm-up act. It gets the conversation going. But somehow the main act no-shows and the warm-up never ends.

Kvetching is also contagious. One person complains, and another raises them: You think that was bad? Let me tell you what happened to me. It becomes a friendly competition, not out of bitterness, but out of familiarity. This is how people bond quickly. Shared frustration is easy to recognize and easy to join.

But that kind of connection stays light. It does not ask much of us. Kvetching is safe because it avoids commitment, effort, or the risk of hoping for something better. It fills space without asking where the conversation is going.

Sometimes there is nothing wrong with a good, kosher, kvetch. Sometimes it clears the air. Sometimes it adds humor. But when kvetching becomes the whole conversation, it quietly lowers expectations and shrinks what we talk about.

It is easy to relate through complaints. It is more meaningful to relate through ideas, perspective, or purpose. Kvetching might work as an opening act. It just should not be the main event.

Share this article on WhatsApp: