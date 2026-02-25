Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Many of us are familiar with the traditional definition of kvetch. More accurately: a kvetch.

You know, the complainer, whiner, person who finds dissatisfaction with most things and likes to express it – in painful moans.

I, however, want to introduce into the kvetch conversation a different use of the word. When one is sitting in a lecture or Torah class and tries to offer an out of the ordinary approach to one of the presenter’s points, very often that can be classified as a kvetch.

“You are kvetching that out.” “That approach seems to be a real kvetch.” “Where did you come up with such a kvetch to try and explain this?”

These are some of the reactions one might get when they are “kvetching” out an analysis that makes very little sense.

It’s one thing to be a kvetch and one should avoid being one but also try to avoid offering a kvetch; it often doesn’t impress or land well.

