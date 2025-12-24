Photo Credit: Jewish Press

At a certain point in life, many people ask themselves the quiet but profound questions: What will my legacy be? How will people remember me when I’m gone? We all want to make a difference that will outlive us; to leave an imprint that will remain after we are no longer here. The word “legacy” often carries a sense of weight, as though it belongs to those who have accomplished something historic or have reshaped the world in some monumental way. But a person’s legacy is not measured by its scale, but by its impact. What matters is how our actions affect the lives of others; how we influence people and perhaps inspire them. The measure of a legacy is the significance of what we do and the difference it makes, not the grandeur of the stage on which it plays out.

Advertisement





Rather than being intimidating, the idea of a legacy can be deeply empowering. This is because our legacy isn’t something waiting for us at the end of our lives, but something we create continuously, in the ordinary interactions that accumulate into a life. It is the values that shape our days long before they shape anyone else’s memory of us. In this sense, legacy is less about what we will someday be remembered for and more about how we are choosing to live right now. It is not an endpoint but a path, one that invites us to create a life worth remembering, one meaningful choice at a time.

Share this article on WhatsApp: