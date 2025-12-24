Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I turned fifty. Didn’t plan it, just woke up one day and realized I’d been chasing money, not meaning. Deals, not dafim. I built plenty, sure – but not always the right things.

Somewhere in the noise, Torah became background music. I told myself I’d get serious “once things calm down.” They never did. And now I owe more apologies than invoices paid – to friends I ignored, to family I sidelined, to kids who watched me run after everything except quiet.

Chazal say banav hem ma’asav – our children are our deeds. Maybe that’s the only balance sheet that matters.

Don’t wait till fifty to figure that out. The dividends of Torah don’t compound on their own.

