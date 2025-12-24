Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Much of our heritage is dedicated to the concept of legacy. If you look through the stories in the Torah and the journeys of the Jewish people, the blood, sweat, and tears that went into establishing our nation were all efforts to pass down something meaningful to future generations. Our ancestors endured hardship not only to survive, but to ensure that their values, beliefs, and identity would live on long after them.

Legacy is powerful because it connects us to something larger than ourselves. It makes us feel proud, responsible, and committed. Each of us has the opportunity to create a legacy by doing something good that benefits those who come after us. This is what motivates us to do the right thing – and sometimes to go beyond what is expected.

It is similar to an employee who fulfills their responsibilities but realizes they can build something even greater. Instead of just doing the required work, they choose to create a business that others can continue into the future. That shift transforms tasks into purpose

We see this most profoundly in our parents and grandparents. Many endured unimaginable hardships, yet found the strength to rebuild, raise families, and instill enduring values. Their legacy – built on inspiration, preparation, hard work, and determination – shapes who we are and guides who we will become.

