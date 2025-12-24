Photo Credit: Jewish Press

We all leave a legacy, something that reflects our values, our traditions, our culture, and the qualities that define who we are. For some, that legacy may be their beautiful home or their successful business venture.

But in my world, family legacies take on a very different meaning. The legacy we treasure is the transmission of values from one generation to the next. It’s the zaydie who sings a beloved niggun every Shabbos, the bubby whose well-worn Tehillim is always at her side, or the stories of a revered Rebbe who survived the Nazis and then rebuilt a Chassidic dynasty in a strange new land.

These legacies are precious. They are the mesorah that links generations, forming an unbroken chain that connects past, present, and future. I am proud of my family’s legacy which has prompted me to dedicate my time to serving my community. And above all, I am proud of the legacy of my grandparents who lived through unspeakable horrors yet remained steadfast in the ideals and values of their noble ancestors.

A true legacy endures. It is an inheritance that is cherished for decades and is carried forward with pride.

What’s your legacy?

