Photo Credit: Jewish Press

 

I’ve learned many money lessons from my nearly 20 years advising families. Here’s 18 lessons that you can implement:

Advertisement


Live within your means: Spend less than you earn.

Build an emergency fund: Save 3-6 months’ worth of expenses to handle life’s surprises.

Debt is bad: Use it sparingly. The strongest households owe no one.

Pay yourself first: Prioritize saving for your future before helping others or spending on extras.

Income is your greatest asset: Choose a practical, sustainable career that fits your abilities; passions can remain hobbies.

Start investing early: Compound interest rewards those who begin as soon as possible.

Automate savings: Automatic transfers ensure consistent progress without relying on willpower.

Time horizon dictates strategy: Long-term goals can handle more risk than short-term ones.

Consistency over high returns: Slow and steady wins the investment race.

Boring over exciting: If your portfolio feels thrilling, it’s likely too risky. Stick with diversified ETFs or mutual funds.

Avoid big mistakes: Chasing “exclusive deals” or the next big win will lead to big mistakes.

Money is a tool, not a scorecard: Use it to support your goals and values, not to measure your worth.

Plan your drawdown: Retirement success depends on how you spend your assets, not just how you save them.

Consider downsizing: A smaller home means lower costs and often lower stress.

Establish a framework for giving: Build philanthropy into your life to create lasting impact.

Spend money to enjoy life: After covering essentials and saving responsibly, use your resources to enhance your life.

Prioritize your goals: You can do anything, but you can’t do everything. Determine what’s most important to your family.

Hire a financial advisor.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWord Prompt – LESSONS – Sari Kopitnikoff
Next articleWord Prompt – LESSONS – Maayan Zik
Jonathan I. Shenkman
Jonathan I. Shenkman, AIF® is the President and Chief Investment Officer of ParkBridge Wealth Management. In this role he acts in a fiduciary capacity to help his clients achieve their financial goals. He publishes regularly in financial periodicals such as Barron’s, CNBC, Forbes, Kiplinger, and The Wall Street Journal. He also hosts numerous webinars on various wealth management topics. Jonathan lives in West Hempstead with his family. You can follow Jonathan on Twitter/YouTube/Instagram @JonathanOnMoney.