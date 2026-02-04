Photo Credit: Jewish Press

There’s a story, a parable, on giving over lessons by the Maggid of Dubno that I really enjoy, so I’ll just repeat it here:

There was once a man walking through a forest and as he walked, he noticed trees with arrows shot exactly into the center of each of their marked targets. Eventually, the man catches up with the person who impressively shot all these arrows and asks, “How did you do it? What’s your technique for perfect shots each time?” The person replied, “First, I shoot the arrow and then, I draw a target around it.”

And so, the Maggid explained of his technique for creating lessons, “First I decide what point I want to make, then I craft the story around it.” May we all be so blessed to do so similarly and to the point.

