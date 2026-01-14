Photo Credit: Jewish Press

When we hear the word running, it often implies movement and momentum. But it can also reveal when we’re running on empty – an ongoing state rather than a single instance. When a word carries that much meaning, it mirrors how stretched life has become.

Time fills quickly; we find ourselves running through days packed tightly with obligations and expectations. Running becomes less of an action and more of a condition: not about speed, but endurance. Constant motion toward a finish line that’s assumed to exist, even if it’s never clearly defined.

January tends to makes this more visible. It arrives with pressure to restart, to improve, to move faster toward a “better” version of life. But for many, the new year begins not with energy, but with depletion. The calendar turns; habits and patterns remain and carry over.

Recognizing that state matters. Noticing when someone, including yourself, is running on empty isn’t a failure – it’s awareness. And awareness is often the first step toward something healthier.

