Slow down. Be in the moment. Be Mindful.

That’s one of the trendy mantras you see on social media today, usually alongside vivid flowers, majestic oceans and scenic landscapes.

One could think that’s the Torah way. Kavanah, after all, is needed to daven and say a beracha. Prayer is all about finding that small, still moment. Of not rushing. Of being calm and still.

And yet, there are some key moments that require running.

For example, the Jewish people weren’t particularly mindful when they left Mitzrayim. They rushed so quickly that their bread had no time to rise. It was a mad dash – they ran! Today, we too have to run when we make our matzahs, like they did. You’ve got 18 minutes: Go!

Freedom to serve Hashem is a matter of great urgency; it’s worth running towards.

The same is when you run to help someone, whether you’re a member of Hatzalah, Ezras Nashim, or someone giving tzedakah, we don’t stop to say a beracha and have a mindful moment. We just do.

We run.

Kindness is a matter of great urgency; it’s worth running towards.

May we all find opportunities to make that sprint and run that race.

